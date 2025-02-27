Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for year ended -6

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for year ended 31 December 2024

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for year ended 31 December 2024 27-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metro Bank Holdings PLC Full year results Trading update 2024 27 February 2025 Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) Results for year ended 31 December 2024 Highlights -- 2024 statutory profit after tax of GBP42.5 million, post recognition of the deferred tax asset -- Underlying profit of GBP12.8 million in H2 2024, in excess of guidance of returning to profitability during Q4 2024 -- Net Interest Margin at year end of 2.65%, ahead of guidance of 2.50% and up 113bps from nadir of 1.52% in February 2024 -- Cost of deposits at year end of 1.40%, down from a peak of 2.29% in February 2024 -- Corporate and Commercial new loan originations grew by 71% during 2024 and by 40% from H1 2024 to H2 2024 -- Credit approved pipeline for corporate/commercial/SME already at >50% of total 2024 lending -- Continued balance sheet optimisation through the sale of GBP2.5 billion prime residential mortgages and GBP584 million of unsecured personal loans -- Transformational year in 2024 has created strong momentum; reiterating existing guidance for 2025, 2026 and 2027

Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said:

"It has been a transformational year for Metro Bank as we made substantial progress against our strategy, ending the period ahead of guidance, profitable, and with strong momentum going forward."

"We have successfully continued our pivot towards higher margin business in the form of corporate, commercial and SME lending and specialist mortgages, while also taking significant steps to reduce our costs and optimising our funding model. We have simplified and strengthened our balance sheet, and as a result, end the year with a robust capital position."

"Our network of stores helps us grow our target markets, with our specialist relationship banking colleagues driving positive outcomes for customers and communities across the UK. We are delivering on our strategy. Looking forward, we are confident that Metro Bank has a strong and compelling plan, differentiated model and clear path forward to further growth."

Key Financials

31 Dec 31 Dec Change from 30 Jun Change from GBP in millions 2024 2023 FY 2023 2024 H1 2024 Assets GBP17,582 GBP22,245 (21%) GBP21,489 (18%) Loans GBP9,013 GBP12,297 (27%) GBP11,543 (22%) Deposits GBP14,458 GBP15,623 (7%) GBP15,726 (8%) Loan to deposit ratio 62% 79% (17pp) 73% (11pp) CET1 capital ratio1 12.5% 13.1% (56bps) 12.9% (36bps) Total capital ratio (TCR) 1 14.9% 15.1% (24bps) 15.0% (14bps) MREL ratio1 23.0% 22.0% 100bps 22.2% 75bps Liquidity coverage ratio 337% 332% 5pp 365% (28pp) FY FY Change from H2 H1 Change from GBP in millions 2024 2023 FY 2024 2024 2024 H1 2024 Total underlying revenue2 GBP503.5 GBP546.5 (8%) GBP269.5 GBP234.0 15% Underlying profit/(loss) before tax3 (GBP14.0) (GBP16.9) 17% GBP12.8 (GBP26.8) 148% Statutory profit/(loss) before tax (GBP212.2) GBP30.5 (795%) (GBP178.6) (GBP33.5) (433%) Statutory profit/(loss) after tax GBP42.5 GBP29.5 44% GBP75.6 (GBP33.1) 328% Net interest margin 1.91% 1.98% (7bps) 2.22% 1.64% 58bps Lending yield 5.33% 4.72% 61bps 5.48% 5.18% 30bps Cost of deposits 1.95% 0.97% 98bps 1.72% 2.18% (46bps) Cost of risk 0.06% 0.26% (20bps) 0.01% 0.10% (10bps) Underlying EPS (2.1p) (8.4p) 75% 1.9p (3.9p) 139% Book value per share GBP1.76 GBP1.70 4% GBP1.76 GBP1.64 7% Tangible book value per share GBP1.21 GBP1.40 (13)% GBP1.21 GBP1.37 (12)% 1. Excluding recently announced unsecured personal loans portfolio sale. Pro forma on completion of theperforming unsecured personal loans portfolio sale in late Q1 2025 is estimated to result in a total capital plusMREL ratio of 24.5% and CET1 ratio of 13.4% 2. Underlying revenue excludes grant income recognised relating to the Capability & Innovation fund 3. Underlying loss before tax is an alternative performance measure and excludes impairment and write-off ofproperty, plant & equipment (PPE) and intangible assets, transformation costs, remediation costs, costs incurred aspart of the holding company insertion and costs of the capital raise and refinancing in H2 2023

Investor presentation

A presentation for investors and analysts will be held at 9AM (UK time) on 27 February 2025. The presentation will be webcast on:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/metrobank-fy24/

For those wishing to dial-in:

From the UK dial: +44 800 358 1035

From the US dial: +1 855 979 6654

Access code: 126674

Other global dial-in numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=67110 Financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2024

Deposits

31 Dec 31 Dec Change from 30 Jun Change from GBP in millions 2024 2023 FY 2023 2024 H1 2024 Demand: current accounts GBP5,791 GBP5,696 2% GBP5,662 2% Demand: savings accounts GBP7,534 GBP7,827 (4%) GBP8,108 (7%) Fixed term: savings accounts GBP1,133 GBP2,100 (46%) GBP1,956 (42%) Deposits from customers GBP14,458 GBP15,623 (7%) GBP15,726 (8%) Deposits from customers includes: Retail customers (excluding retail partnerships) GBP5,968 GBP7,235 (18%) GBP7,170 (17%) SMEs4 GBP4,442 GBP3,782 17% GBP4,224 5% GBP10,410 GBP11,017 (6%) GBP11,394 (9%) Retail partnerships GBP1,785 GBP1,708 5% GBP1,734 3% Commercial customers (excluding SMEs4) GBP2,263 GBP2,898 (22%) GBP2,598 (13%) GBP4,048 GBP4,606 (11%) GBP4,332 (6%) 4. SME defined as enterprises which employ fewer than 250 persons and which have an annual turnover not exceeding EUR50 million, and/or an annual balance sheet total not exceeding EUR43 million and have aggregate deposits less than EUR1 million. -- Customer deposits reduced by 7% at 31 December 2024 to GBP14.5 billion, down GBP2.0 billion on February 2024 peak of GBP16.5 billion (31 December 2023: GBP15.6 billion) reflecting the deliberate focus to reduce excess liquidity and cost of deposits. The core customer deposit base continues to be predominantly Retail and SME. Higher cost fixed-term deposits have reduced by 46% year-on-year as deposits from the successful Q4 2023 deposit campaign have started to mature and are being allowed to attrite. -- Cost of deposits for the year ended December 2024 was 1.95% (31 December 2023: 0.97%), with downward momentum and an exit cost of deposits at the end of the year of 1.40%, down 0.89% from a February 2024 peak of 2.29%. Half-on-half cost of deposits reduced by 0.46%, from 2.18% to 1.72%. -- Stores remain a key element to the Group's service offering and strategy as an enabler of our relationship-based approach. Metro Bank will open two new stores in Q2 2025 in Chester and Gateshead with a store in Salford set to open in late 2025, with all locations selected to not only support local consumers but to also support our growing corporate, commercial and SME banking offer.

Loans

31 Dec 31 Dec Change from 30 Jun Change from GBP in millions 2024 2023 FY 2023 2024 H1 2024 Gross loans and advances to customers GBP9,204 GBP12,496 (26%) GBP11,739 (22%) Less: allowance for impairment (GBP191) (GBP199) (4%) (GBP196) (3%) Net loans and advances to customers GBP9,013 GBP12,297 (27%) GBP11,543 (22%) Gross loans and advances to customers consists of: Retail mortgages GBP5,145 GBP7,818 (34%) GBP7,512 (32%) Commercial lending5 GBP2,661 GBP2,443 9% GBP2,437 9% Consumer lending GBP745 GBP1,297 (43%) GBP1,003 (26%) Government-backed lending6 GBP653 GBP938 (30%) GBP787 (17%) 5. Includes CLBILS. 6. BBLS, CBILS and RLS. -- Total net loans at 31 December 2024 were GBP9.0 billion, down 27% from 31 December 2023, primarily driven by the GBP2.5 billion sale of a prime residential mortgage portfolio in H2 2024. Post period-end, Metro Bank has also announced the sale of a GBP584 million performing unsecured personal loans portfolio. The remainder of the consumer and government-backed lending portfolios are in run-off. Loan to deposit ratio at 31 December 2024 was 62% (31

December 2023: 79%), providing opportunities to further optimise funding costs. -- Retail mortgages decreased 34% year-on-year to GBP5.1 billion (31 December 2023: GBP7.8 billion) following the GBP2.5 billion mortgage loan, but remain the largest component of the lending book at 56% (31 December 2023: 63%). The Debt to Value (DTV) of the portfolio at 31 December 2024 was 59% (31 December 2023: 58%). The pivot towards specialist mortgages continues, following recent investment to re-platform the mortgage business and enhance the product offering. Metro Bank's operating model is tailored to more complex underwriting which enables the Group to meet the needs of more customers and scale underserved markets whilst offering improved risk-adjusted returns. -- Commercial loans (excluding BBLS, CBILS and RLS) increased by 9% at 31 December 2024 to GBP2,661 million (31 December 2023: GBP2,443 million) in line with the Group's strategy. Growth in new corporate, commercial and SME lending was offset by continued attrition of commercial real estate and portfolio buy-to-let portfolios. The DTV of the portfolio at 31 December 2024 was 56% (31 December 2023: 55%) and the portfolio has a coverage ratio of 1.98% (31 December 2023: 2.13%). Metro Bank is committed to supporting local businesses as we continue to pivot towards corporate, commercial and SME lending. -- Year-on-year gross new Corporate and Commercial lending grew by 71% from GBP0.7 billion at 31 December 2023 to GBP1.2 billion at 31 December 2024, demonstrating that our strategic shift into corporate, commercial and SME lending is being delivered at pace. -- Cost of risk decreased to 0.06% at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: 0.26%). The overall impact of risk profile, credit performance and macroeconomic outlook has resulted in a lower cost of risk in the year. The credit quality of new lending continues to be strong through the current macro-economic environment and the Group retains its prudent approach to provisioning. -- Overall arrears levels have increased to 5.6% at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: 3.8%). There has been some observed crystallisation of the prior economic deterioration on customer positions; however, this was less than previously forecasted. The main driver for the increased arrears rate is the sale of retail mortgage assets and the run-off of the unsecured personal loans portfolio. -- Non-performing loans increased to 5.48% (31 December 2023: 3.11%) as a result of the mortgage asset sale (in which accounts in arrears were excluded), the maturity profile of the unsecured personal loans portfolio that is in run-off, new mortgage defaults primarily due to accounts moving into 90+ day arrears, and large single name individually impaired Commercial cases, partially offset by BBLS claims. Excluding government-backed lending, non-performing loans were 4.78% at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: 2.58%). -- The loan portfolio remains highly collateralised and prudently provisioned. The ECL provision at 31 December 2024 was GBP191 million with a coverage ratio of 2.07%, compared to GBP199 million with a coverage ratio of 1.59% at 31 December 2023. The level of post-model overlays currently sits at 9.8% of the ECL stock, or GBP18.8 million. This has reduced since 31 December 2023 (11.8% of ECL stock, or GBP23.4 million).

Profit and Loss Account

-- Returned to profitability, with underlying profit before tax in H2 2024 of GBP12.8 million (H1 2024: loss of GBP26.8 million), primarily driven by improvements in net interest income. Underlying loss before tax at 31 December 2024 was GBP14.0 million (31 December 2023: GBP16.9 million). -- Net interest margin for the year ended December 2024 was 1.91% (31 December 2023: 1.98%), with an exit net interest margin of 2.65%, ahead of guidance of 2.50% and up 1.13% from nadir of 1.52% in February 2024, reflecting lower cost of deposits and increased asset yields. -- Underlying net interest income decreased by 8% YoY to GBP377.9 million (31 December 2023: GBP411.9 million) driven by increased cost of deposits in H1 2024. Half-on-half underlying net interest income increased by 20% to GBP206.0 million (H1 2024: GBP171.9m), reflecting the continued transition towards higher yielding assets and a reduction in cost of deposits. -- Underlying net fee and other income decreased YoY to GBP125.6 million (31 December 2023: GBP134.6 million), primarily reflecting increased competition within FX markets. -- Underlying costs reduced 4%, or GBP19.8 million year-on-year, to GBP510.4 million (31 December 2023: GBP530.2 million). Annualised run-rate cost savings of GBP80 million were successfully delivered in 2024, helping to offset inflationary pressures and allowing capacity for investment necessary to support the Group's future growth plans. -- Statutory loss before tax of GBP212.1 million for the year ended 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: profit of GBP30.5 million) was primarily driven by GBP101.6 million loss on the mortgage sale, GBP44.0 million write-off of intangible assets, GBP31.1 million in transformation costs and GBP21.3 million of remediation costs that included the GBP16.7 million FCA fine. -- Statutory profit after tax of GBP42.5 million at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: GBP29.5 million) reflects recognition of GBP254.6 million deferred tax asset in anticipation of future profitability.

Capital, Funding and Liquidity

Position Position Minimum Minimum Pro-forma 31 December 31 December requirement requirement Including asset sale 2024 2023 including buffers7 excluding buffers Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) 12.5% 13.4% 13.1% 9.2% 4.7% Tier 1 12.5% 13.4% 13.1% 10.8% 6.3% Total Capital 14.9% 15.9% 15.1% 12.9% 8.4% Total Capital + MREL 23.0% 24.5% 22.0% 21.2% 16.7% 7. CRD IV buffers

-- Total RWAs at 31 December 2024 were GBP6.4 billion (31 December 2023: GBP7.5 billion). The movement reflectsthe GBP2.5 billion sale of the prime residential mortgage portfolio and actions taken to optimise the balance sheet.RWA density was 36% compared to 30% at 31 December 2023 reflecting the pivot to corporate, commercial and SMElending.

-- Metro Bank's MREL ratio was 23.0% as at 31 December 2024, up 100bps year-on-year from 22.0% as at 31December 2023 (30 June 2024: 22.2%), reflecting ongoing focus on capital management whilst optimising risk-adjustedreturns on regulatory capital.

-- Upon completion, the GBP584 million unsecured personal loans asset sale post-period is expected to resultin a pro forma improvement in total capital plus MREL of c152 bps to 24.5% and CET1 of c92 bps to 13.4%.

-- The bank continues to consider opportunities to optimise the capital structure to drive growth momentumin delivering strategy.

-- Strong liquidity and funding position maintained. All customer loans are fully funded by customerdeposits with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 62% compared to 79% at the end of 2023. This provides furtheropportunities to optimise funding costs.

-- Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was 337% compared to 332% as at 31 December 2023, with cash balances ofGBP2.8 billion.

-- Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) has increased to 169% compared to 145% as at 31 December 2023, driven bythe reduction in loan advances, primarily from the GBP2.5 billion mortgage portfolio sale, offset by the repayment ofTFSME with sale proceeds.

-- The Treasury portfolio of GBP7.3 billion includes GBP4.5 billion of investment securities, of which 78% arerated AAA and 22% are rated AA. Of the total investment securities, 92% is held at amortised cost and 8% is held atfair value through other comprehensive income.

-- Over the next 3 years more than GBP2.0 billion of fixed rate treasury assets will mature at an averageblended yield of just over 1%, these will be replaced by asset with yields in line with or greater than theprevailing base rate.

-- UK leverage ratio was 5.6% as at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: 5.3%).

Strong guidance reconfirmed.

ROTE -- Mid-to-upper single digit in 2025, double digit in 2026 and mid-to-upper teens thereafter NIM -- Continued NIM expansion driven by asset rotation, and exit NIMs in 2025, 2026 and 2027 to be between 3.00%-3.25%, 3.60%-4.00% and 4.00%-4.50%, respectively -- Year-on-year 4-5% reduction in cost for 2025 Costs -- Cost to income ratios in 2026, 2027 and 2028 to be between 75%-70%, 65%-60% and 55%-50% respectively

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Summary Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account

(Unaudited)

YoY 31 Dec 30 Jun 31 Dec Balance Sheet change 2024 2024 2023 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Assets Loans and advances to customers (27%) GBP9,013 GBP11,543 GBP12,297 Treasury assets8 GBP7,301 GBP8,819 GBP8,770 Other assets9 GBP1,268 GBP1,127 GBP1,178 Total assets (21%) GBP17,582 GBP21,489 GBP22,245 Liabilities Deposits from customers (7%) GBP14,458 GBP15,726 GBP15,623 Deposits from central banks GBP400 GBP3,050 GBP3,050 Debt securities GBP675 GBP675 GBP694 Other liabilities GBP866 GBP934 GBP1,744 Total liabilities (22%) GBP16,399 GBP20,385 GBP21,111 Total shareholder's equity GBP1,183 GBP1,104 GBP1,134 Total equity and liabilities GBP17,582 GBP21,489 GBP22,245 8. Comprises investment securities and cash & balances with the Bank of England. 9. Comprises property, plant & equipment, intangible assets and other assets. YoY 31 Dec 31 Dec change Profit & Loss Account 2024 2023 GBP'million GBP'million Underlying net interest income (8%) GBP377.9 GBP411.9 Underlying net fee and other income (5%) GBP125.4 GBP131.9 Underlying net gains on sale of assets GBP0.2 GBP2.7 Total underlying revenue (8%) GBP503.5 GBP546.5 Underlying operating costs (4%) (GBP510.4) (GBP530.2) Expected credit loss expense 79% (GBP7.1) (GBP33.2) Underlying profit/(loss) before tax 17% (GBP14.0) (GBP16.9) Impairment and write-off of property plant & equipment and intangible assets (GBP44.0) (GBP4.6) Transformation costs (GBP31.1) (GBP20.2) Remediation costs (GBP21.3) - Mortgage sale (GBP101.6) Capital raise and refinancing (GBP0.1) GBP74.0 Holding company insertion - (GBP1.8) Statutory profit/(loss) before tax (GBP212.1) GBP30.5 Statutory taxation GBP254.6 (GBP1.0) Statutory profit/(loss) after tax GBP42.5 GBP29.5 31 Dec 31 Dec Key metrics 2024 2023 Underlying earnings per share - basic (2.1p) (8.4p) Number of shares 672.7m 672.7m Net interest margin (NIM) 1.91% 1.98% Lending yield 5.33% 4.72% Cost of deposits 1.95% 0.97% Cost of risk 0.06% 0.26% Arrears rate 5.6% 3.8% Underlying cost: income ratio 101% 97% Book value per share GBP1.76 GBP1.69 Tangible book value per share GBP1.21 GBP1.40 Half year ended HoH 31 Dec 30 Jun 31 Dec Profit & Loss Account change 2024 2024 2023 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Underlying net interest income 20% GBP206.0 GBP171.9 GBP190.4 Underlying net fee and other income 2% GBP63.4 GBP62.0 GBP68.6 Underlying net gains on sale of assets GBP0.1 GBP0.1 GBP1.9 Total underlying revenue 15% GBP269.5 GBP234.0 GBP260.9 Underlying operating costs 0% (GBP255.8) (GBP254.6) (GBP272.0) Expected credit loss expense (GBP0.9) (GBP6.2) (GBP21.9) Underlying profit/(loss) before tax 148% GBP12.8 (GBP26.8) (GBP33.0) Impairment and write-off of property plant & equipment and intangible assets (GBP43.7) (GBP0.3) (GBP4.6) Transformation costs (GBP26.6) (GBP4.5) (GBP20.2) Remediation costs (GBP19.5) (GBP1.8) (GBP0.8) Mortgage sale (GBP101.6) - - Capital raise and refinancing - (GBP0.1) GBP74.0 Holding company insertion - - (GBP0.3) Statutory profit/(loss) before tax (GBP178.6) (GBP33.5) GBP15.1 Statutory taxation GBP254.2 GBP0.4 GBP1.7 Statutory profit/(loss) after tax GBP75.6 (GBP33.1) GBP16.8 Half year ended 31 Dec 30 Jun 31 Dec Key metrics 2024 2024 2023 Underlying earnings per share - basic 1.9p (3.9p) (12.2p) Number of shares 672.7m 672.7m 672.7m Net interest margin (NIM) 2.22% 1.64% 1.85% Lending yield 5.48% 5.18% 4.91% Cost of deposits 1.72% 2.18% 1.29% Cost of risk 0.01% 0.10% 0.34% Arrears rate 5.6% 3.8% 3.8% Underlying cost:income ratio 95% 109% 104% Book value per share GBP1.76 GBP1.64 GBP1.70 Tangible book value per share GBP1.21 GBP1.37 GBP1.40 Risk weighted assets (RWAs) GBP6,442m GBP7,239m GBP7,533m Risk weight density (RWAs / total assets) 36.6% 35.9% 33.9%

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank PLC.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Preliminary Announcement

(Unaudited)

For the year ended 31 December 2024

Chief Executive Officer's statement

2024 has been a transformational year for Metro Bank.

We have made significant progress in creating a simpler, more agile Bank and continued, at pace, the strategic shift towards corporate, commercial, and SME lending, and specialist mortgages - a compelling opportunity in an underserved area of the market.

We have delivered on an ambitious transformation, delivering GBP80 million annualised run rate cost savings in FY 2024- primarily from reducing on-shore headcount numbers by more than 30% from 4,458 to 2,972. These cost savings helped offset headwinds and created capacity for investment to support future growth. In Q4 2024, we announced a new partnership with Infosys, a world leader in strategic outsourcing, to enhance digital capabilities, improve automation, and embed further AI capabilities.

We continued to optimise the balance sheet, including a GBP2.5 billion sale of prime residential mortgages in Q3 2024 and a GBP584 million sale of unsecured personal loans announced post year-end. Both transactions are in line with Metro Bank's strategy to reposition its balance sheet, actively manage the asset rotation and enhance risk-adjusted returns on capital. The transactions create additional lending capacity to enable Metro Bank to continue its shift towards higher yielding corporate, commercial, and SME lending, and specialist mortgages.

We delivered strong growth momentum supporting our strategy, with corporate, commercial and SME gross new lending growing by 71% year-on-year. Effective asset rotation has also allowed us to actively manage down excess liquidity, particularly expensive fixed-term deposits, resulting in a significant reduction in cost of deposits throughout the year. Underlying momentum in the franchise remains strong, with 110,000 new personal and 36,000 new business current accounts opened in the year.

Successful operational execution has resulted in Metro Bank outperforming the 2024 guidance and reconfirming all guidance previously provided at half-year results, building to best-in-class performance:

-- Underlying profit of GBP13m in H2'24, beating guidance of profitability during the 4th quarter

-- Net interest margin at year-end was 2.65%, beating guidance of 2.50%

-- Cost savings delivered

-- RoTE guidance reconfirmed to mid to upper single digit in 2025, double digit in 2026 and mid to upperteens thereafter

-- Continued NIM expansion driven by asset rotation and cost of deposits, with 2025 exit run-rate expectedto be between 3.00%-3.25%, 3.75%-4.00% in 2026 and 4.00-4.50% in 2027, respectively

-- Continued cost discipline and control, guiding to a 4-5% year-on-year reduction in costs for 2025. Costto income ratio improves to be between 75%-70% in 2026, 65%-60% in 2027 and 55%-50% in 2028

Delivery in 2024 provides strong growth momentum and proves Metro Bank's ability to deliver on an ambitious future strategy. By 2027, we remain committed to generating one of the best returns on tangible equity of any UK High Street bank.

Progress on Strategic Priorities

Revenue

We made strong progress in the strategic shift toward corporate, commercial, and SME lending, and specialist mortgages in the year. Corporate, commercial and SME gross new lending grew by 71% year-on-year, and we ended 2024 with a credit approved pipeline which was two times larger than at the start of 2024. 78% of new Corporate and Commercial lending was non-broker led, c.30% of this came from refinancing existing customers. On average, new originations attracted a margin in excess of 350 bps over base rate, driving year-on-year improvements in yield. Progress in specialist mortgage originations was strong, with the launch of new propositions helping drive a significant increase in spread over swaps on new mortgage originations. New lending, together with attrition of legacy portfolios at lower yields, has led to a 61 bps year-on-year improvement in overall lending yield.

Following our successful deposit campaign at the end of 2023, we have observed a subsequent decline in balances as we optimise our deposits and cost of funding. The cost of deposits at year-end of 1.40% continues to fall, down from a peak of 2.29% in February 2024, as more expensive fixed term deposits are allowed to attrite.

The combined impact of increased lending yields and a lower cost of deposits has resulted in an exit NIM of 2.65%, ahead of guidance of 2.50%, and up 1.13% from nadir of 1.52% in February 2024.

Cost

Over the past year, we have fundamentally transformed our cost base, reducing operating costs in line with a bank of our size and driving towards sustained profitability. We continue to take a disciplined approach to costs, with underlying costs down YoY by 4%, despite inflationary pressures. We have delivered GBP80 million of annualised run rate cost savings in FY 2024, after reducing on-shore headcount numbers by > 30% from 4,458 to 2,972 within 12 months. We fundamentally repositioned our store and call centre propositions in line with customer usage patterns, and enhanced cost control frameworks. We have driven efficiencies across the business. Metro Bank established a strong strategic partnership with Infosys to enhance digital capabilities, improve automation, refine data, and embed further AI capabilities. This collaboration has helped make the Metro Bank model more scalable.

Infrastructure

To drive our next stage of growth, we have strategically invested in platforms and capabilities. Central to this is a partnership with Infosys which will revolutionise our digital capabilities, including actionable data analytics, automated processes, and compelling digital platforms.

Our redesigned store offering empowers colleagues to drive growth in the SME and commercial segments. We are on track to continue our store openings in the North of England, with new stores planned for Chester, Gateshead and Salford in Q2 2025. The store proposition has been streamlined to drive efficiency and improve the customer experience. Back-end processes, particularly around lending and digital customer onboarding, have also been improved key customer interactions. Lastly, we have built a range of new products and platforms, such as online chat and an enhanced business overdraft via mobile app which will enable customers to engage with us how they want. We also implemented over 450 technical changes to systems, products and infrastructure - even more than last year - along with upgrading our financial crime architecture, fraud tools, and our new first line risk function.

The bank also resolved the FCA's enquiries into transaction monitoring systems and controls that began in 2016 and were remediated by 2020. The conclusion of these enquiries draws a line under this legacy issue, allowing the bank to move forward and fully focus on the future, building on the solid foundations it has already laid.

Balance sheet optimisation

We have made significant progress in restructuring our balance to align with strategic growth opportunities, including a GBP2.5 billion sale of prime residential mortgages in Q3 2024 and GBP584 million sale of unsecured personal loans post year-end. The mortgage sale proceeds were used to repay TFSME[1], providing further opportunity to continue optimising our funding capabilities. Both transactions are in line with Metro Bank's strategy to reposition its balance sheet, actively manage the asset rotation and enhance risk-adjusted returns on capital.

Following the successful deposit campaign in Q4 2023, we have worked to reduce our cost of funds and excess liquidity. Overall, customer deposits reduced by 7% at 31 December 2024 to GBP14.5 billion, down GBP2.0 billion on February 2024 peak of GBP16.5 billion (31 December 2023: GBP15.6 billion) reflecting the deliberate focus on reducing excess liquidity and cost of deposits. The core deposit base continues to be predominantly Retail and SME. Higher cost fixed-term deposits have reduced by 46% year-on-year as deposits from the successful Q4 2023 deposit campaign have started to mature and are either being allowed to attrite.

Communications

We continue to focus on engaging our colleagues, communities and other stakeholders. Our focus on delivering excellent customer service is reflected in the latest independent Competition and Markets Authority survey where we ranked number two for in-store service quality for retail customers, an increase from third place in August 2024. We were also placed second for service quality in stores and our business service centres for business customers. We remain committed to maintaining a physical presence and ensuring that stores remain both accessible and at the heart of local communities. We will be opening three new stores in 2025 in Chester, Gateshead and Salford.

Following a year of transformation, we are a leaner organisation, and as part of our continuous improvement, we will keep creating an environment where colleagues can grow, thrive and be their true authentic selves. We continue to focus on our culture of promoting from within, with over 55% of the positions in the year filled by colleagues being promoted or moving around the business. Given our strategic focus on SME/Commercial lending, we have hired additional staff into Corporate and Commercial relationship and credit teams to drive our next stage of growth.

Our ECB partnership went from strength to strength, as we continue to be committed to growing Women's and Girls' Cricket. We launched Metro Bank Girls in Cricket Fund contributing in one year to 21% increase in number of girls' teams. We also launched our Relationship Banking specialists' brand positioning to ensure we are uniquely positioned to serve our Corporate, Commercial and SME customers.

Capital

Our capital position continues to strengthen, with the Bank's MREL ratio 23.0% as at 31 December 2024, up 100bps year-on-year from 22.0% as at 31 December 2023, reflecting the mortgage sale and ongoing focus on capital management whilst optimising risk-adjusted returns on regulatory capital.

Post completion of the personal unsecured loan portfolio sale, the pro forma total capital plus MREL ratio will increase from 23.0% to 24.5% and CET1 will increase from 12.5% to 13.4%. The additional lending capacity provided by this sale will enable us to continue our shift into high yielding assets in niche and underserved markets and become a specialist lender of choice.

We continue to consider opportunities to optimise capital structure to continue to drive growth momentum as seen during 2024, facilitating delivery of our strategy.

[1] Bank of England Term Funding Scheme with additional incentives for SMEs

Looking ahead

2024 has been a pivotal year for Metro Bank. We outperformed market guidance and delivered an ambitious transformation plan. But we know the work is not done if we are to realise our ambition of generating one of the best returns on tangible equity of any UK High Street bank by 2027.

As we move into 2025, we are focussed on continuing to grow higher-yielding corporate, commercial, and SME and specialist mortgages, whilst optimising deposits to lower cost of funds and grow revenue. All while maintaining a focus on cost discipline, and a prudent approach to credit risk. With a strong capital base, a growing customer base, and a clear path for future growth, Metro Bank is well-positioned to capitalise on the opportunities ahead.

Finance review

Summary of the year

2024 was an important year as we pivoted our focus to commercial and specialist lending and took proactive steps across the bank to position ourselves for further growth and future profitability in the coming years.

For the full year ended 31 December 2024, we recorded an underlying loss before tax of GBP14.0 million, a reduction of 17% from GBP16.9 million as at 31 December 2023 reflecting the commitment to greater cost discipline and a transition to a leaner, more agile operating model designed to most effectively support our customers and better position the bank for profitability.

We recognised a statutory loss before tax of GBP212.1 million for the full year, largely driven by a one-off loss on the sale of a GBP2.5 billion mortgage portfolio to NatWest Group Plc and various charges relating to the transformation of the business and remediation costs. However, we recognised an underlying profit of GBP12.8 million in H2 (H1: loss of GBP26.8 million) that supported a forecast indicative of future profits. We recognised a deferred tax asset on unused tax losses and subsequently recorded a statutory profit after tax of GBP42.5 million for the full year (2023: GBP29.5 million).

Our proactive and positive management of our balance sheet and our dedication to the cost reduction programme we outlined at the beginning of the year support the future prosperity of a profitable bank and position us well looking into 2025.

Income statement

2024 2023 Change GBPm GBPm % Underlying net interest income 377.9 411.9 (8%) Underlying non-net interest income 125.6 134.6 (7%) Total underlying revenue 503.5 546.5 (8%) Underlying operating expenses (510.4) (530.2) 4% Expected credit loss expense (7.1) (33.2) 79% Underlying loss before tax (14.0) (16.9) 17% Non-underlying items (198.1) 47.4 (518%) Statutory (loss)/profit before tax (212.1) 30.5 (796%) Taxation 254.6 (1.0) 256% Statutory profit after tax 42.5 29.5 44%

Interest income

Interest income benefitted from a higher average base rate during the period, increasing 9% to GBP935.4 million (2023: GBP855.7 million). Lending income continues to make up the largest proportion of our interest income though following the sale of our mortgage portfolio has decreased marginally to GBP586.2 million (2023: GBP599.9 million).

Asset yields increased to to 4.17% (2023: 3.37%) as we pivoted towards more specialist mortgages and sold GBP2.5 billion of prime residential mortgages. Our remaining retail mortgages are 90% fixed with an average time to reversion of 2.23 years (31 December 2023: 2.41 years). We expect to see further improvements to asset yields and associated income in the years ahead as older balances roll-off and are replaced with new lending at a higher rate.

Our commercial lending portfolio income grew, predominantly driven by our floating business loans which have seen greater yields as a result of the higher base rate environment, as well as the continued attrition of lower-yielding commercial real estate. The Consumer and Government-backed lending portfolios are in run-off as the Group continues to pivot its strategy towards commercial, corporate and SME lending, and specialist mortgages.

We also saw the benefits of increased rates flowing through to our floating treasury portfolio, as well as the fixed rate treasury assets maturing at an average blended yield of 1% and replaced by assets in line with base rate.

Interest expense

Interest expense increased 126% to GBP557.5 million (2023: GBP443.8 million). This increase reflected an increase in cost of deposits that followed our deposit campaign in Q4 2023. We sought to increase deposit inflows by launching a range of products such as Instant Access accounts at competitive rates, the impact of which has materialised in 2024 where the average cost of deposits increased to 1.95% (2023: 0.97%) as a result. We actively managed down the costly deposits in the latter half of the year reducing the average cost of deposits from 2.18% as at 30 June 2024 to 1.72% at 31 December 2024.

In January 2024, we repaid a GBP255 million repurchase agreement with NatWest Group Plc, reducing the associated interest expense for the year.

We continue to see the impact of the increased cost of funding following our repricing and restructuring of debt securities in 2023. The successful debt refinancing strengthened our balance sheet and enabled us to embed our strategy to pivot to specialist and commercial lending throughout 2024. The launch of products such as Limited Company Buy-to-let represented the realization of our revised strategy and the enablement to enhance future earnings through asset growth and risk adjusted returns.

Non-interest income

Net fee and commission income has increased by GBP2.8 million to GBP93.2 million in 2024 (2023: GBP90.4 million), reflecting nation-wide use of Metro Bank products including safe deposit boxes and Metro Bank cards. Both safe deposit box income and ATM and interchange income remained fairly static at GBP19.0m and GBP40.4 million respectively (2023: GBP18.2 million and GBP40.0 million). Service charge and other fee income grew by GBP1.8 million to GBP38.6 million (2023: GBP36.8 million) providing a valuable source of income, whilst having minimal impact on our capital ratios.

Operating expenses

2024 2023 Underlying cost:income ratio 101% 97% Statutory cost:income ratio 151% 90%

In Q4 2023, we committed to a cost reduction plan to support a return to sustainable profitability. Despite inflationary pressures, we have seen this disciplined approach to cost management materialise into a 4% improvement in underlying operating expenses, year on year and a decrease in general operating expenses from GBP502.9 million in 2023 to GBP489 million in 2024.

People related costs remain our biggest contributor to operating expenses but reduced to GBP209.6m in 2024 (2023: GBP241.2 million) following successful implementation of restructuring plans. This is offset partially by an increase in transformation costs. We expect a similar trend going into 2025 as we move to a simpler, more agile operating model. The provision for the restructure is recognized as a non-underlying item.

Professional fees increased by 16% to GBP27.7 million (2023: GBP23.2 million) as we prioritised digital enablement and enhancement to deliver customer initiatives.

Information technology costs remained broadly flat at GBP60.1 million (2023: GBP59.7 million) reflecting investment into digitizing and improving new and existing products and making internal processes more efficient.

Occupancy expenses are driven by costs associated with our continued store presence. Despite inflationary pressures, costs remained broadly flat at GBP30.9 million (2023: GBP31.7 million) reflective of our disciplined approach to cost management.

We seek to continuously exercise discipline around cost whilst acknowledging the costs associated with greater investment in diversifying our product capabilities to both boost deposits and transition further into specialist lending. We value our relationship-centric approach to banking and will continue to drive proactive cost management whilst maintaining and growing our physical presence.

Non-underlying items

2024 2023 Change GBPm GBPm % Impairment and write-off of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets (44.0) (4.6) (857%) Remediation costs (21.3) - n/a Transformation costs (31.1) (20.2) (54%) Mortgage portfolio sale (101.6) - n/a Holding company insertion costs - (1.8) n/a Cost of capital raise1 (0.1) - n/a Non-underlying items (198.1) 47.4 (518%) 1. Relates to capital raise in Q4 2023.

We have recognised non-underlying items of GBP198.1 million in 2024 (2023: income of GBP47.4 million) driven by a loss on the sale of a GBP2.5 billion mortgage portfolio, write off's and impairments of GBP44 million in relation to intangible assets, and the costs associated with restructuring.

The sale of the mortgage portfolio provides us with additional lending capacity to enable a further shift to high yielding assets in niche markets, supporting our strategic focus to become a specialist lender of choice.

Transformation costs consist primarily of the costs associated with restructuring, specifically movements to appropriately size the bank and

make operations and support services more agile and efficient going forward.

Remediation costs refer to any and all costs associated with legal or professional proceedings such as the sale of the mortgage portfolio and the final conclusion of FCA enquiries.

At the end of 2024, we wrote off the outstanding net book value of a number of intangible assets as at 31 December 2024. The larger proportion of the balance related to RateSetter and AIRB platforms where we have ceased lending through our RateSetter brand and not achieved AIRB status as originally expected.

Expected credit loss expense

ECL Allowance Coverage ratio Non-performing loan ratio 31 December 2024 GBPm % % Retail mortgages 15 0.29% 3.93% Consumer lending 108 14.43% 13.15% Commercial 68 2.06% 6.16% Total lending 191 2.07% 5.48% 31 December 2023 Retail mortgages 19 0.24% 1.87% Consumer lending 108 8.33% 5.94% Commercial 72 2.13% 4.91% Total lending 199 1.59% 3.11%

We recognised an expected credit loss expense of GBP7.1 million in 2024 (2023: GBP33.2 million) primarily due to improvements in the proportion of commercial lending balances in stage 2 and 3. Some deterioration has been noted in the outstanding retail lending balances due to the macroeconomic environment including lower house prices, increased cost of living and higher interest rates. We recognised management overlays and adjustments of GBP18.74 million (2023: GBP23.4 million) which represents 10% of ECL stock (31 December 2023: 12%). As at 31 December 2024, our coverage ratio was 2.07% (2023: 1.59%) and we believe we remain appropriately provided at this stage in the economic cycle.

Balance sheet

Lending

31 December 2024 2023 Change GBPm GBPm % Retail mortgages 5,145 7,817 (34%) Consumer lending 745 1,297 (43%) Commercial 3,314 3,382 (2%) Gross lending 9,204 12,496 (26%) ECL allowance (191) (199) 4% Net lending 9,013 12,297 (27%)

Net loans and advances to customers ended the year at GBP9,013 million, down 27% from GBP12,297 million as at 31 December 2023, in large part driven by the sale of the mortgage portfolio. As a result, retail mortgages represented a smaller proportion of our lending base than in previous years, 56% compared to 63% as at 31 December 2023, as we pivoted our strategy to commercial and specialist lending.

The consumer portfolio has decreased from GBP1,189 million at the end of 2023, to GBP637 million on a net basis as at 31 December 2024 driven by the cessation of lending through the RateSetter brand, further supporting our strategic transition.

Commercial lending has reduced by a smaller margin than retail and consumer lending, representing a greater proportion of our overall lending base, 36% as at 31 December 2024 compared to 28% as at 31 December 2023. Net position is down to GBP3,246 million as at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: GBP3,310 million) driven by a run off of government backed lending and Professional Buy to let but is offset by more core commercial lending.

Throughout 2024, we have supported our shift to commercial and specialist lending by digitalizing more products and launching products such as Limited Company Buy-to-let. As we look forward to 2025, commercial lending will be a focus for us specifically those parts of the market where our manual underwriting capacity present a competitive advantage.

Treasury portfolio

Over the year we have continued to optimise our treasury portfolio to maximise our risk adjusted return on regulatory capital, particularly as rates have risen. We ended the year with GBP7,301 million of treasury assets (31 December 2023: GBP8,770 million), comprising GBP4,490 million investment securities and GBP2,811 million cash and balances at the Bank of England (31 December 2023: GBP4,879 million and GBP3,891 million respectively). Our investment securities remain high quality and liquid with 75% being either AAA-rated or gilts (31 December 2023: 75%).

Other assets

Property, plant and equipment ended the year at GBP711 million, down from GBP723 million as at 31 December 2023. No new store openings took place in 2024 though we remain committed to identifying appropriately sized sites in the North of England that are conveniently located for surrounding businesses. We obtained the freehold of two more stores in 2024, a more cost-effective way of delivering our store-based service-led model.

Intangible assets have decreased to GBP126 million, down from GBP193 million in 2023, reflecting a more selective approach to investments and write offs including the RateSetter platform in line with the cessation of our RateSetter brand and the AIRB platform. Our investments in 2024 have included Mobile Live Chat and Online Self-serve.

Deposits

31 December 2024 2023 Change GBPm GBPm % Retail customer (excluding retail partnerships) 5,968 7,235 (18%) Retail partnership 1,785 1,708 5% Commercial customers (excluding SMEs) 2,263 2,898 (22%) SMEs 4,442 3,782 (17%) Total customer deposits 14,458 15,623 (7%) Of which: Demand: current accounts 5,791 5,696 2% Demand: savings accounts 7,534 7,827 (4%) Fixed term: savings accounts 1,133 2,100 (46%)

We are committed to being a relationship-focused deposit-driven bank. We ended the year with deposits of GBP14,458 million (31 December 2023: GBP15,623 million), a decrease of 7% year on year. Macroeconomic conditions remained a contributing factor as we entered 2024 but the deposit campaign at the end of 2023 helped to manage this reduction whilst increasing the overall cost of deposits.

Our overall deposit base remains diversified with a 54%:46% between retail and commercial customers (31 December 2023: 57%:43%) with growth noted within the SME and retail partnership areas, a trend we expect to see continue in 2025.

Wholesale funding

In 2024, we significantly reduced our TFSME balance from GBP3,050 million to GBP400 million, utilizing the proceeds of our mortgage portfolio sale to NatWest Group Plc to fund the reduction, to repay our holding early.

Taxation

We recorded a tax credit of GBP255 million (2023: GBP1.0 million tax charge) in the year.

We've recognised DTA on unused tax losses totalling GBP1,073 million which equated to a DTA of GBP268 million. GBP13 million was already recognised so the credit to the income statement in 2024 was GBP255 million.

The future profit projections as per the board approved long-term plan support the recognition of the deferred tax asset. There is no time limit on the utilisation of tax losses.

Liquidity

Our liquidity position remains strong and in excess of regulatory minimum requirements despite efforts being made to reduce the more costly deposits. We ended the year with a liquidity coverage ratio of 337% (31 December 2023: 332%) and a net stable funding ratio of 169% (31 December 2023: 145%).

We hold large amounts of high-quality liquid assets totalling GBP6,071 million (2023: GBP6,656 million). This included GBP2,811 million of cash held at the Bank of England (2023: GBP3,891 million).

