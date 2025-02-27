First Solar delivered 14. 1 GW of thin-film solar modules in 2024, driving $4. 2 billion in revenue. The US cadmium telluride panel maker now faces global policy uncertainty. From pv magazine USA First Solar, a US manufacturer of thin-film solar modules, reported fourth quarter earnings, missing Wall Street expectations. However, income is up and sales are forecast to be about 32% higher than 2024. Share prices were up over 9% midway through this week. Net sales for the fourth quarter were $1. 5 billion, up $0. 6 billion from the prior quarter. The company attributed the increase primarily to ...

