Nordisk Bergteknik AB: Nordisk Bergteknik has received its largest order to date, valued at 500 MSEK - further strengthening its position as a strategic partner in railway infrastructure

Nordisk Bergteknik has received its largest individual assignment to date, acting as a strategic subcontractor to Infrakraft for a project along the section between Hallsberg and Stenkumla - the final part of the Swedish Transport Administration's double-track expansion between Hallsberg and Degerön. The contract, valued at approximately 500 MSEK, will commence in the fourth quarter of 2025 and is expected to be completed in 2028. The project is an execution contract with the Swedish Transport Administration, Trafikverket, as the end customer.

- We are pleased to contribute to this extensive railway infrastructure initiative, which involves several companies within the group and spans two of our core business segments. This order represents a significant milestone in our continued expansion and reinforces our role as a strategic partner in complex infrastructure projects. After a period of challenging market conditions, this assignment demonstrates our ability to take on large-scale projects that require expertise across multiple disciplines within our group. We look forward to playing a key role in strengthening Sweden's rail infrastructure, says Andreas Christoffersson, CEO of Nordisk Bergteknik.

Nordisk Bergteknik's assignment includes approximately 5 km of tunnel excavation in preparation for the construction of 2.4 km of double track.

The railway expansion is part of Trafikverket's long-term strategy to improve rail capacity and efficiency, with this part of the construction scheduled for completion by 2030. The total order value for Infrakraft amounts to approximately 2.7 billion SEK.

For further information, contact:

Andreas Christoffersson, CEO, +46 70-621 19 28, andreas.christoffersson@bergteknikgroup.com

Freddy Flodman, Segment Manager, Rock Sweden, Tel. +46 705 11 12 00, freddy.flodman@proteknorr.se

Johan Lundqvist, CFO, +46 76-392 71 21, johan.lundqvist@bergteknikgroup.com

About Nordisk Bergteknik

Nordisk Bergteknik has a clear growth strategy with the objective to contribute to the development of a future sustainable society. Our companies are specialists within rock handling and foundation solutions, and through compassion and skill they are able to combine demand with the surrounding natural conditions. To be involved at an early stage in building modern societal functions is our everyday life, our home ground and our future.