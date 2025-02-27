Invitation to presentation of Sectra's nine-month interim report 2024/2025

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) invites investors, analysts, and the media to a presentation of the company's nine-month report with President Torbjörn Kronander and CFO Jessica Holmquist.

Publication of the financial report: 8:15 a.m. (CET) on March 14, 2025.

Report presentation: 10:00 a.m. (CET) on the same date

To participate, follow the instructions on Sectra's website investor.sectra.com/q3report2425. The broadcast will be made available on the same webpage after the conference.

Participation will take place via Microsoft Teams. Questions can be posed using the chat function or by sending questions in advance via email to info.investor@sectra.com.

Sectra's financial reporting calendar and date for Annual General Meeting

March 27, 2025: Capital Markets Day in Stockholm

June 5, 2025: Year-end report

September 9, 2025: Annual General Meeting in Linköping

For more information about Sectra's financial events and reports, visit investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations/.

Register for Sectra's Capital Markets Day by March 6 at the latest

Place: 7A Posthuset, Vasagatan 28, Stockholm

When: 12:30 PM on March 27, 2025

Sectra's Capital Markets Day is a physical event that will focus on Sectra's medical diagnostic IT operations. Selected presentations will be recorded and can be viewed afterwards on Sectra's website. There is no need for registration to watch the recordings. To attend in person, register by March 6 at the latest via: https://sectra.events.inderes.com/cmd-2025. The number of participants is limited. If the event is fully booked, major shareholders, financial analysts, investors and the finance media will be prioritized.

All presentations will be held in English and those who wish to ask questions will be given the opportunity to do so. During the coffee break, participants will be able to mingle with management and watch demos of Sectra's products for a healthier and safer society. For more information, visit: https://investor.sectra.com/cmd2025.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2023/2024 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,964 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB, telephone +46 (0)13 23 52 04, e-mail info.investor@sectra.com

