Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of Real-Time Digital Operations software, is pleased to announce that it was invited to exhibit at the upcoming National Defense Industry Association (NDIA) sponsored 2025 Pacific Operational Science & Technology (POST) Conference, to be held in Honolulu, Hawaii on March 3 - 7, 2025.

"We are excited to be participating in POST 2025 to discuss our unique Digital Twin with the community," said Jacques Jarman, Chief Growth and federal Operations Officer of edgeTI. "We are no longer in a position of guaranteed superiority. Our warfighters require new capabilities to turn data into actionable decision-ready knowledge at the speed of relevance. I look forward to discussing how we address that challenge by providing commanders with the capability to achieve the data socialization requirements of CJADC2* at a fraction of the cost of legacy tools within weeks."

edgeTI will be showcasing its TRL9 (highest readiness level) industry-leading Digital Twin and secure Data Mesh platform, edgeCore, to attendees in Booth 1428.

When deployed, edgeCore enables enterprises to move at a velocity greater than what is required to win and accelerate the achievement of mission objectives - both ahead of schedule and dramatically under budget. Organizations can securely leverage their data assets and mission systems across domains to provide a purpose-built Data Mesh to drive AI/ML adoption in a fraction of the time of traditional integration efforts - typically within weeks. edgeCore is a uniquely innovative, patented, COTS, Built-For-Purpose platform that allows organizations to create a real-time Data Mesh without costly and time-consuming investments in addition data repositories.

Today's AI/ML solutions need real-time data feeds, typically from multiple enterprise solutions, in very specific formats. There is no shortage of data, there is often too much data, in the form of redundant copies stored in countless data warehouses and data lakes. Traditional solutions require combining data in new data repositories to break down data silos to provide AI/ML ready data feeds. Unfortunately, that method rarely results in a comprehensive solution and almost always takes much longer to implement than originally estimated. edgeCore is a better, faster, more secure, and more cost-effective alternative.

edgeTI is also pleased to announce it is sponsoring four STEM scholars from the University of Hawaii, through the Pacific Intelligence Innovation Initiative (P3I) at the POST conference.

"We are excited to have four up-and-coming technologists join us at the POST conference," said Jarman. "In addition to getting exposure to our software and meeting members of the defense community in our booth, these students will have the opportunity to attend sessions and to learn more about DOD's mission in the Indo-Pacific. Thank you, Tim Faulkner, for bringing us this opportunity."

"Opportunities like this are invaluable for our local scholars," said Tim Faulkner, P3I DOD Advisor and Workforce Strategist. "We have a shortage of CYBER/IT specialists, engineers, and computer scientists to fill key national security roles on the islands. Opportunities like this help educate our best and brightest on the exciting opportunities within DOD and the nation's need for their capabilities. This is just one of the many activities P3I facilitates to steer our scholars to local, national security careers."

* CJADC2 stands for Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control. It's a Department of Defense (DoD) concept that integrates military data and operations across all domains. The goal is to give warfighters a decision advantage by making information accessible in real time.

About 2025 POST Conference

According to Hon Heidi Shyu, Former Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering of the United States, "NDIA's 2025 Pacific Operational Science & Technology Conference provides a critical venue for collaboration and innovation between the Department of Defense, academia, and industry to address the unique challenges of the Indo-Pacific theater."

About National Defense Industrial Association

The National Defense Industrial Association drives strategic dialogue in national security by identifying key issues and leveraging the knowledge and experience of its military, government, industry, and academic members to address them. NDIA, comprised of its Affiliates, Chapters, Divisions, and 1,780 corporate and 65,000 individual members, is a non-partisan, non-profit, educational association that has been designated by the IRS as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization-not a lobby firm-and was founded to educate its constituencies on all aspects of national security. NDIA formed from a merger between the American Defense Preparedness Association, previously known as the Army Ordnance Association, founded in 1919, and the National Security Industrial Association, founded in 1944. For more than 100 years, NDIA has provided a platform through which leaders in government, industry, and academia can collaborate and provide solutions to advance the national security and defense needs of the nation.

About Pacific Intelligence Innovation Initiative (P3I)

The Pacific Intelligence and Innovation Initiative (P3I) is working to create a local skilled workforce to meet the demand within the Department of Defense (DoD) for intelligence, IT, cyber, electronic warfare, and data science professionals in Hawai'i. The Pacific Intelligence and Innovation Initiative (P3I) is a public-private partnership working to meet the growing demand for a skilled workforce in Hawai'i. The Department of Defense and other Hawai'i-based companies are looking to fill positions in IT, cyber, electronic warfare and data science fields to support its increasing needs right here in the state of Hawai'i. Managed by the Hawaii Defense Alliance and supported by Hawai'i congressional delegates, P3I is committed to supporting economic development in Hawai'i by creating jobs and opportunities for Hawai'i's students, businesses and military.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore, that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

