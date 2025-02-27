Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTC Pink: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y0) ("Argo" or the "Company") Argo Living Soils Corp. is solidifying its position as a leading innovator in the burgeoning global sustainable agriculture market, which is projected to surge from $13.32 billion in 2022 to $31.35 billion by 2031, boasting a compound annual growth rate of 10.17%( as per Insight Ace Analytic). The company's multifaceted approach, encompassing organic product development and cutting-edge technology, underscores its commitment to environmentally sustainable farming practices and materials innovation.

Strategic Market Positioning and Enhanced Investor Accessibility

In a significant move to enhance investor accessibility and demonstrate corporate transparency, Argo Living Soils initiated the process to list its common stock on the OTCQB Venture Market in February 2025.

Robert Intile, CEO states; "We have had a great start to 2025 and feel Argo is well positioned in a very robust sector and we are setting up to capitalize on positive corporate momentum."

Pioneering Partnerships and Technological Advancements

Argo's innovative strategy extends beyond conventional agricultural solutions, marked by strategic partnerships that are driving the development of next-generation products. The company has forged a research and development agreement with Connective Global to create organic composted fertilizers and biomass-to-biochar soil additives. Furthermore, a memorandum of understanding with PT. Aplikasi Grafena Industri & Consulting in Indonesia signifies Argo's dedication to exploring advanced technologies, including graphene, for agricultural applications.

Expanding into Green Construction with Bio-Graphene Solutions

Demonstrating its commitment to broader sustainability initiatives, Argo Living Soils announced the formation of Argo Green Concrete Solutions Inc. in February 2025. This subsidiary will focus on developing environmentally friendly concrete solutions utilizing bio-graphene derived from organic sources. This innovation has the potential to revolutionize the construction industry by offering stronger, more water-resistant, and lower-carbon footprint concrete alternatives.

Robust Financial Growth and Investor Confidence

Financial indicators reflect growing investor confidence in Argo's vision and execution. The company recently closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $302,975, and secured an additional $710,600 CDN through warrant exercises. These funds will be strategically allocated to support ongoing research and development, as well as market expansion initiatives.

A Leader in Sustainable Development

Argo Living Soils is working towards strategically positioning itself at the forefront of an industry propelled by increasing environmental awareness, supportive regulatory frameworks, and escalating global demand for eco-friendly solutions. The company's strategic partnerships, technological innovations, and unwavering commitment to reducing chemical dependency in agriculture represent a promising trajectory in the sustainable development landscape.

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

Argo Living Soils Corp. is an innovative company dedicated to developing and providing sustainable agricultural solutions and environmentally friendly materials. Through strategic partnerships, advanced research, and a commitment to reducing chemical dependency. The Company's vision and overall business plan are to create an established brand of organic and/or environmentally friendly products. The Company was founded in 2018.

