

Original-Research: Einhell Germany AG - from NuWays AG

27.02.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of NuWays AG to Einhell Germany AG



Company Name: Einhell Germany AG

ISIN: DE000A40ESU3



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: BUY

from: 27.02.2025

Target price: EUR 90.00

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change:

Analyst: Konstantin Völk



Strong prel. FY24 and promising FY25e guidance; chg. est. & PT

Topic: Einhell released strong preliminary FY24 numbers above our estimates and the company's guidance. Further, Einhell announced a promising FY25e guidance.



Preliminary FY24 sales increased 14.1% yoy to EUR 1,109m, beating our estimates (eNuW: EUR 1,080m) and the company's guidance of EUR 1,070m. Q4 sales came in at EUR 269m, up 24.8% from last year.



Sales developed positively across all geographic regions, especially within Western and Eastern Europe. Moreover, sales were driven almost exclusively from higher volumes as price increases for FY24 were not material. Like in the previous quarters, a major driver was the strong demand for Einhell's Power X-Change products, which share increased to c. 50% of total sales for FY24 (vs. 44% in FY23).



The strong preliminary figures also are a further confirmation that Einhell's strategic focus on cordless battery-powered tools is paying off thanks to the high value for its customers (e.g. flexibility, less noise & maintenance). Further, brand partnerships with FC Bayern and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 clearly strengthened Einhell's brand perception and helped becoming the strongest battery platform in the German market.

Preliminary FY24 EBT increased disproportionately by 30.6% yoy to EUR 98.5m (eNuW: EUR 88.0m), leading to a solid 8.9% margin, up 1.1ppts yoy (guidance 8.0-8.5%). Q4 EBT doubled yoy to EUR 25.8m with a 3.7ppts yoy margin increase to 9.6%. Next to the operating leverage a higher share of PXC products was also beneficial for the enhanced profitability.



FY25e guidance out: As already flagged in our recent update, FY25e is likely to be another successful year for Einhell. Management expects sales to come in between EUR 1,150-1,175m with an EBT margin between 8.5-9.0% in FY25e, which looks plausible to us.



We continue to like the stock and confirm Einhell as one of NuWays' Alpha Picks. Reiterate BUY with a new PT of EUR 90 (old: EUR 86) based on DCF.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31861.pdf For additional information visit our website:

https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed



Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2092407 27.02.2025 CET/CEST



°

