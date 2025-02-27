28th Annual Scotiabank TMT Conference on March 4-5, 2025, in Toronto, ON

37th Annual ROTH Conference on March 16-18, 2025, in Dana Point, CA

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce that Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL AI, will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

28th Annual Scotiabank TMT Conference

Date: March 4-5, 2025

Location: Scotiabank Conference Centre, Toronto

Presentation Time: March 5, 12:25 PM ET - 2nd Floor of Scotiabank Conference Centre

The Scotiabank TMT Conference is a premier event bringing together leaders in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. This conference provides a platform for companies to showcase their latest innovations and engage with institutional investors through presentations and one-on-one meetings. HEALWELL CEO, Dr. Alexander Dobranowski will be participating in a keynote discussion panel title, "AI and the Digital Health Ecosystem: Building a Smarter Future."

Please contact your Scotiabank representative for further information and to book a 1on1 meeting.

37th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 16-18, 2025

Location: The Laguna Cliffs Marriott, Dana Point, California

The ROTH Conference is one of the largest gatherings for small-cap companies in North America, featuring approximately 450 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability and Technology, Media & Entertainment. HEALWELL CEO, Dr. Alexander Dobronowski will be participating in 1-on-1 meetings at the conference to connect with investors and discuss the company's innovative AI-powered healthcare solutions and its vision for transforming preventative care.

Please contact your ROTH Capital representative for further information and to book a 1on1 meeting.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242528

SOURCE: HEALWELL AI