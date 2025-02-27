LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WPP PLC (WPP.L) Thursday reported profit before tax of 1.031 billion pounds for the full year, significantly higher than 346 million pounds in the previous year.Excluding one-time items, headline profit before tax, however, declined 3.8 percent to 1.467 billion pounds from 1.525 billion pounds last year.Operating profit increased to 1.325 billion pounds from 531 million pounds a year ago.Headline operating profit decreased 2.5 percent to 1.707 billion pounds from 1.750 billion pounds last year.Earnings per share rose to 49.4p from 10.1p in the prior year.Headline profit was 969 million pounds or 88.3p per share, lower than 1.026 billion pounds or 93.8p per share a year ago.Revenue for the year declined 0.7 percent to 14.741 billion pounds from 14.845 billion pounds in the previous year.On a like-for-like basis, revenue grew 2.3 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX