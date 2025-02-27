HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group plc (SRP.L) reported full year 2024 pretax profit of 97.0 million pounds compared to 247.0 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 4.10 pence compared to 17.93 pence. Underlying operating profit was 274 million pounds, up 10%. Underlying earnings per share was 16.67 pence compared to 15.36 pence.Fiscal 2024 revenue was 4.79 billion pounds compared to 4.87 billion pounds, previous year. Organically, revenue declined by 3%.The Board recommended a final dividend of 2.82 pence per share. Following the interim dividend of 1.34 pence per share, this results in a full year dividend of 4.16 pence per share, an increase of 22%.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX