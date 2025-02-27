Logistics Reply, a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions, has implemented its LEA Reply warehouse management system (WMS) for The Quality Group (TQG) which owns the ESN and More Nutrition brands. The solution is enhancing logistics operations for the nutritional supplements and sports nutrition manufacturer by optimising stock management and order fulfilment, and ensuring significantly faster direct-to-consumer deliveries even during peak periods such as Black Week.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250227502858/en/

The Quality Group relies on Logistics Reply's LEA Reply warehouse management system to expand its supply chain processes in the long term. The introduction of LEA Reply not only simplifies and accelerates internal processes at TQG, but also leads to measurable results, which customers can experience with every order. (Photo: Business Wire)

The LEA Reply WMS combines cloud-native architecture with artificial intelligence to allow TQG to seamlessly connect all five warehouses, enhances order fulfillment through multi-order picking, and dynamically prioritises orders in real time. This ensures extremely fast order processing a crucial advantage given TQG's rapid growth, driven in part by strategic social media marketing. With the new WMS, the company currently processes up to 55,000 orders per day, achieving a 99.9 percent on-time delivery rate and nearly 20 percent faster delivery times.

"Thanks to LEA Reply, we have significantly reduced our lead times within just seven weeks," said Gerit Offenhauser, Vice President Logistics at TQG. "Moreover, the solution's high scalability enables us to adapt flexibly to market changes and growing order volumes. As a result, we are well prepared for further growth."

The successful implementation at TQG confirms the performance of LEA Reply, which is already in use across various industries. In particular, the integrated multi-agent AI platform provides many companies with decisive advantages: GaliLEA optimises workflows through automated processes and data-driven decisions. With an intuitive user interface and voice control, LEA Reply offers high scalability and flexibility to meet the growing demands of logistics. These innovations have already earned industry recognition: Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems has recognised Reply as a Visionary for the fifth consecutive year.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in designing and implementing solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Structured as a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports leading European industrial groups in sectors such as Telco Media, Industry and Services, Banking and Insurance, and Public Administration, helping define and develop business models enabled by new paradigms such as AI, Cloud Computing, Digital Media, and the Internet of Things. Reply's services include Consulting, System Integration, and Digital Services. www.reply.com

Logistics Reply

Logistics Reply provides cutting-edge software solutions that help companies achieve an efficient and more connected digital supply chain where different systems, partners, humans and machines seamlessly interact embracing the use of next-generation technologies such as AI, robotics, wearables and IoT. Logistics Reply accompanies its customers in this transformation journey ensuring rapid time-to-value and long-term quality results thanks to over 20 years of experience and deep knowledge of technologies and supply chain processes. www.lea.reply.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250227502858/en/

Contacts:

Media :

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +39 0117711594

Sandra Dennhardt

s.dennhardt@reply.com

Tel. +49 170 4546229