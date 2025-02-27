Hexaware Technologies Ltd.: Hexaware Ranked First in General Satisfaction in Whitelane Study for Europe

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, an IT solutions and service provider, has cemented its position as a top-tier player in the European IT landscape, achieving impressive rankings across multiple categories in the prestigious Whitelane Research 2024/2025 IT Sourcing Study for Europe. This remarkable achievement underscores Hexaware's focus on customer-centricity and value-driven service delivery, setting them apart in a highly competitive market.

The comprehensive Whitelane study, a highly respected benchmark in the industry, surveyed nearly 2,300 top IT spending organizations across Europe, evaluating over 6,000 IT sourcing relationships and 6,500 cloud platform sourcing relationships. From this extensive pool, 34 IT service providers and 12 cloud platform providers were rigorously assessed based on direct client feedback.

Hexaware's performance is truly noteworthy. They clinched the top spot for general satisfaction with IT service providers-a testament to their dedication to exceeding client expectations. Furthermore, their expertise in application services was evident with a commendable second-place ranking, demonstrating their ability to deliver high-quality solutions aligned with clients' objectives. Hexaware also secured a strong third-place ranking in digital transformation, proving their prowess in guiding organizations through the complexities of the digital age by reimagining business processes and boosting operational efficiency.

Amrinder Singh, President & Head - EMEA & APAC Operations, Hexaware, stated, "We are honored to be recognized in the Whitelane Research 2024/2025 IT Sourcing Study for Europe. Our general satisfaction and application services rankings highlight our efforts to deliver value to our clients through innovation and customer-centricity. Our focus on understanding client needs and delivering tailored solutions has been key to achieving these accolades. We aim to consistently strengthen our service delivery and innovation initiatives to exceed client expectations."

Jef Loos, Head of Research Europe, Whitelane Research, added, "Hexaware's top rankings in the Whitelane Research Study highlights our client-centric innovation and value-driven service delivery. By consistently aligning our expertise with client goals, we not only excel in application services and digital transformation but also offer competitive pricing and transformative innovation. This recognition underscores our focus on optimizing technology and business processes for a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

Beyond these impressive results, Hexaware maintained a top-five ranking based on contract values, showcasing their strength in large-scale engagements. Their commitment to providing value is further highlighted by a second-place ranking in price level as per market standards. Hexaware's innovative approach also garnered recognition, earning them sixth place in transformative innovation. Their deep understanding of industry-specific needs was evident in their third-place ranking in the financial services sector. Hexaware's dedication to seamless service delivery and top-notch account management was further validated by fourth-place rankings in both categories.

