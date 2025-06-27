Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.06.2025 09:54 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.: Hexaware Ranked #1 in Overall Client Satisfaction in Whitelane UK & Ireland IT Sourcing Study 2025

Recognized across multiple categories for outstanding service performance

LONDON, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global IT services and solutions provider, has strengthened its leadership in the UK&I IT services market with outstanding results in the Whitelane Research UK & Ireland IT Sourcing Study 2025. The company has been ranked #1 in overall satisfaction across multiple service lines, with marked year-on-year growth, and continues its seven-year streak among the top three IT providers in the UK&I.

Hexaware NEW Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hexaware Technologies Ltd)

Whitelane Research, an independent European research organization, runs one of the most extensive outsourcing satisfaction surveys, rating IT and cloud providers on key IT service towers and KPIs. Its latest UK & Ireland study gathered feedback from close to 400 major IT spenders, examined more than 1,000 unique IT sourcing and 1,100 cloud sourcing relationships, and ranked 38 IT service companies and 12 cloud platform providers based on customer opinion.

Hexaware achieved the #1 position in Application Services, with the highest client satisfaction score across all vendors, a 2% increase over last year. In Cloud & Infrastructure Services, it ranked third with a 5% year-on-year gain, while in Security Services, it secured second place, growing 1%.

The report also highlights Hexaware's leadership in General Satisfaction (GS) across multiple dimensions:

  • #1 in GS with IT Service Providers
  • #1 in GS for contracts over and under £5 million ACV
  • #1 in GS for Financial Services, with a 3% increase in satisfaction

In addition, Hexaware was ranked #1 in Service Delivery, reaffirming its position as a partner known for reliable, high-quality execution.

"Hexaware's sustained rise and strong client satisfaction across multiple segments are clear indicators of its strategic focus and delivery maturity," said Jef Loos, Head of Research, Europe, Whitelane. "Their performance in this year's UK&I study sets a strong benchmark in categories that matter most to enterprise buyers."

Hexaware's consistent results reflect its growing role as a trusted partner to the UK's leading enterprises, with a focus on modernization, cost-efficiency, and digital speed.

Amrinder Singh, Corporate Vice President & Head - EMEA & APAC Operations, Hexaware, said: "We're honored by the continued trust placed in us by our clients across the UK&I. These rankings reflect our deep commitment to co-creating value through technology, simplifying the complex, and delivering with agility. Our strong performance reinforces the strength of our partnerships and the consistency of our outcomes."

This year's report reflects the growing differentiation among providers, especially in segments where client expectations are rapidly evolving.

Parameshwaran Iyer, Senior Vice President & Regional Head - UK & Ireland, Hexaware, noted: "These scores are a direct readout from our clients. They show we're trusted for our consistent, day-to-day delivery and give us a clear roadmap to raise the bar even further. We'll continue to deepen our local expertise and convert that trust into measurable results on every engagement."

Read more about the 2025 Whitelane UK & Ireland study here.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexaware-ranked-1-in-overall-client-satisfaction-in-whitelane-uk--ireland-it-sourcing-study-2025-302493087.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
