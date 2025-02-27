LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Genus plc (GNS.L) reported that its profit before tax for the six months ended 31 December 2024 dropped to 3.3 million pounds from last year's 14.3 million pounds. The latest period results were impacted by a 16.0 million pounds decrease in the non-cash fair value IAS41 valuation of biological assets, principally bovine.But adjusted profit before tax increased 21% to 35.4 million pounds in actual currency or 38% increase in constant currency.Profit attributable to owners of the company for the period was 1.6 million pounds or 2.4 pence per share down from 13.5 million pounds or 20.4 pence per share in the prior year.Adjusted earnings per share was 39.4 pence compared to 33.1 pence in the prior year.Group revenue for the period increased by 1% or 6% increase in constant currency to 336.4 million pounds from last year.The Board has declared an unchanged interim dividend of 10.3 pence per share, which is payable on 4 April 2025 to shareholders on the register at 7 March 2025.On 15 January 2025, Genus's Board announced an increase to its expectation for fiscal year 2025 Group adjusted profit before tax in actual currency. Market expectations are now in-line with this view.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX