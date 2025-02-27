LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group (DRX.L) reported fiscal 2024 pretax profit of 753.4 million pounds compared to 796.4 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 134.8 pence compared to 139.5 pence. Adjusted EBITDA was 1.06 billion pounds compared to 1.01 billion pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 126.0 pence compared to 116.8 pence.For the year ended 31 December 2024, revenue was 6.16 billion pounds compared to 7.73 billion pounds, last year. Adjusted revenue was 6.08 billion pounds compared to 7.45 billion pounds.The Group said its full year 2025 expectations for adjusted EBITDA are in line with analyst consensus estimates.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX