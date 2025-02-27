HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron SE (AIXA.DE), a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, Thursday announced that fourth quarter net income decreased, despite slight increase in revenues, compared to the previous year.In the fourth quarter, profit was EUR 106.2 million, down 27 percent from EUR 145.2 million last year.Earnings per share also slide to EUR 0.94 from EUR 1.29 in the previous year's quarter.EBITA declined 16 percent to EUR 131.2 million from EUR 156.8 million prior year.However, Revenue increased to EUR 633.2 million from EUR 629.9 million last year.On May 15, at the annual general meeting, the company plans to propose a dividend of EUR 0.15 per eligible share, lower than the dividend of EUR 0.40 in 2023. The company said the dividend is lower than in the previous year because 'the expected liquidity inflow in 2025 is required to rebuild a strong cash position.'Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2025, the company anticipates revenues in the range of EUR 90 million to EUR 110 million.The company expects revenue in 2025 to range between EUR 530 million and EUR 600 million.The gross margin for the financial year 2025 is anticipated to range between 41% to 42%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX