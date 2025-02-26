Ormat Technologies, Inc.: Ormat Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results

STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO EXPANSION SUPPORTS CONTINUED REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH

STRONG FULL-YEAR RESULTS REINFORCES ORMAT'S MOMENTUM, REMAINING ON PACE TO ACHIEVE GENERATING CAPACITY GOALS OF 2.6 TO 2.8 GW BY 2028

HIGHLIGHTS

TOTAL REVENUES FOR THE FULL-YEAR INCREASED 6.1% COMPARED TO 2023, DRIVEN BY GROWTH IN ALL THREE SEGMENTS

FULL YEAR OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IMPROVED 3.5% AND 14.3%, RESPECTIVELY

FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME IMPROVED BY 14.3% AND 7.7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, RESPECTIVELY

ORMAT ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR 2025 OUTLOOK AND GROWTH EXPECTATIONS

RENO, Nev., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) (the "Company" or "Ormat"), a leading renewable energy company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q4

2024 Q4

2023 Change (%) 12 months 2024 12 months 2023 Change (%) GAAP Measures Revenues ($ millions) Electricity 180.1 183.9 (2.1)% 702.3 666.8 5.3% Product 39.6 50.4 (21.4)% 139.7 133.8 4.4% Energy Storage 11.0 7.0 56.7% 37.7 28.9 30.6% Total Revenues 230.7 241.3 (4.4)% 879.7 829.4 6.1% Gross Profit



73.6



78.5 (6.2)% 272.6 264.0 3.3% Gross margin (%) Electricity 34.9% 39.5% 34.6% 36.6% Product 24.5% 12.6% 18.4% 13.4% Energy Storage 9.5% (8.9)% 10.9% 6.4% Gross margin (%) 31.9% 32.5% 31.0% 31.8% Operating income ($ millions) 49.1 51.6 (4.9)% 172.5 166.6 3.5% Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 40.8 35.7 14.3% 123.7 124.4 (0.5)% Diluted EPS ($) 0.67 0.59 13.6% 2.04 2.08 (1.9)% Non-GAAP Measures Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 43.6 40.5 7.7% 133.7 121.9 9.7% Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) 0.72 0.67 7.5% 2.20 2.05 7.3% Adjusted EBITDA1 ($ millions) 145.5 139.0 4.6% 550.5 481.7 14.3%

"2024 was another successful year for Ormat and our growth trajectory, highlighted by a top-line improvement of 6.1%, translating into a 3.5% increase in operating income and a 14.3% increase in adjusted EBITDA, with solid growth performance across all three of our business segments," said Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer of Ormat Technologies. "In 2024, we added 253MW of new capacity organically and through strategic, accretive M&A, with 133MW added to our Electricity segment and 120MW to our Energy Storage business."

"Within our Electricity segment, the Enel assets Ormat acquired at the beginning of the year have been immediately accretive and have played a key role in our year-over-year growth. Our performance was further supported by the Heber complex repowering project, the enhanced output at the Olkaria power plant, and the improved generation performance and pricing at the Puna power plant, helping to more than offset the impact of unplanned maintenance at Dixie Valley and the previously disclosed curtailments in the U.S."

"We continue to make great progress towards improving the revenue and margin profile of our Energy Storage business, positioning the segment to become a more stable and consistent factor in our consolidated growth. This strategic effort is reflected by the 56.7% and 30.6% increase in revenue on a quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year basis, respectively. We expect this improved performance to carry forward into 2025 as we begin to recognize the benefits of the recent CODs at our 80MW/320MWh Bottleneck and 20MW/20MWh Montague facilities, as well as the other Energy Storage projects in our development pipeline that are expected to come online later this year."

Blachar continued, "Looking ahead, we expect to benefit from the growing global demand for renewable power needed to support data centers and the transition to a cleaner energy future. We are currently in negotiations for approximately 250MW with hyper-scalers with favorable conditions for both new projects and expiring PPAs at rates exceeding $100 per MWh. To help ensure that we are well-positioned to meet the growing level of demand we have taken strategic actions to safe harbor, for PTC eligibility (pursuant to the current provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act and related guidance), all geothermal projects with expected CODs through 2028, as well as the associated ITC benefits for all energy storage projects through 2026. This has strengthened our confidence in our trajectory, and we believe will help us remain on track to achieve our generating capacity goals of 2.6 to 2.8 GW by the end of 2028."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders for the fourth quarter and for the full year 2024 was $40.8 million and $123.7 million, respectively, an increase of 14.3% and a decrease of 0.5%, respectively, compared to last year. Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter and for the full year 2024 were $0.67 and $2.04 per share, respectively, an increase of 13.6% and a decrease of 1.9%, respectively, compared to last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted EPS for the fourth quarter increased 7.7% and 7.5% compared to last year. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted EPS for the full year 2024 increased 9.7% and 7.3% compared to last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and for the year was $145.5 million, and $550.5 million, respectively, an increase of 4.6% and 14.3%, respectively, compared to 2023. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was driven, in the Electricity segment, by the contribution of the acquired assets in the first quarter of 2024, the improved performance of the Olkaria complex in Kenya, higher pricing of our Puna power plant and the sale of tax benefits from newly built plants. In the Product segment, the increase was derived from the improved contracts' margin and Energy Storage drove improved performance due to the contribution of the new assets as well as a legal settlement with a battery supplier, which we expect to continue to receive over the next 5 quarters, to compensate us for lost revenues as a result of battery non- supply.

Electricity segment revenues decreased by 2.1% for the fourth quarter and increased by 5.3% in the full year 2024, compared to 2023. The year-over-year decrease in fourth quarter revenue was driven by the partial outage at our Dixie Valley power plant, which returned to full operation in November 2024. Additionally, in the fourth quarter we experienced heavy curtailments mainly to our McGinness complex due to maintenance on the transmission line by the local grid operator. Full-year revenue growth was driven by the contribution of our acquired Enel assets, Heber complex repowering, and higher generation and pricing at Puna.

Product segment revenues decreased by 21.4% in the fourth quarter and increased by 4.4% in the full year 2024, largely due to the timing of revenue recognition. Gross margin increased from 12.6% in the fourth quarter 2023 to 24.5% in 2024 and from 13.4% in the full year 2023 to 18.4% in 2024.

Product segment backlog stands at a record of approximately $340.0 million as of February 25, 2025, and includes approximately $210.0 million from the recently signed Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the development of the Te Mihi Stage 2 geothermal plant in New Zealand.

Energy Storage segment revenues increased 56.7% for the fourth quarter and 30.6% for the full year compared to 2023, supported by a total of 120MW/360 MWh of new capacity that started operation since the beginning of 2024 as well as new assets that came online during the second half of 2023.



BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

Won a tender, in February 2025, issued by the Israeli Electricity Authority and was awarded two separate 15-year tolling agreements for two energy storage facilities. The facilities under the tolling agreements are expected to have a combined capacity of approximately 300MW/1200MWh and we will have 50% equity interest.

In February 2025, commenced commercial operations of the 35MW Ijen geothermal power plant in Indonesia, in which the Company holds a 49% equity interest.

Signed a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), in January 2025, with Calpine Energy Solutions for up to 15MW of carbon-free geothermal capacity at favorable terms that will replace the current lower price PPA with Southern California Edison for Mammoth 2 in the first quarter of 2027.

In December 2024, commenced commercial operations at the Montague energy storage facility to deliver 20MW/20MWh of energy storage capacity to the PJM market.

In October 2024, commenced commercial operations of the 80MW/320MWh Bottleneck Energy Storage facility in the Central Valley of California. The Bottleneck facility is the Company's largest energy storage facility in its portfolio.



2025 GUIDANCE TBU

Total revenues of between $935 million and $975 million.

Electricity segment revenues between $710 million and $725 million.

Product segment revenues of between $172 million and $187 million.

Energy Storage revenues of between $53 million and $63 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $563 million and $593 million. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest of approximately $23 million.



The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. However, the Company does not provide guidance on net income and is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to net income without unreasonable efforts due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts. These include impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

DIVIDEND

On February 26, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company's dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on March 26, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 12, 2025. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in each of the next three quarters.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation ("REG"), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter - a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,400 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company's activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat's current total generating portfolio is 1,538MW with a 1,248MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 290MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the three and twelve month periods Ended December 31, 2024, and 2023

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Electricity 180,147 183,921 702,264 666,767 Product 39,643 50,432 139,661 133,763 Energy storage 10,951 6,987 37,729 28,894 Total revenues 230,741 241,340 879,654 829,424 Cost of revenues: Electricity 117,340 111,201 459,526 422,549 Product 29,929 44,073 113,911 115,802 Energy storage 9,911 7,610 33,598 27,055 Total cost of revenues 157,180 162,884 607,035 565,406 Gross profit 73,561 78,456 272,619 264,018 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 1,391 2,452 6,501 7,215 Selling and marketing expenses 4,153 4,307 17,694 18,306 General and administrative expenses 19,583 18,654 80,119 68,179 Other operating income (3,125) - (9,375) - Impairment of long-lived assets - - 1,280 - Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities and storage activities 2,474 1,415 3,930 3,733 Operating income 49,085 51,628 172,470 166,585 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,389 2,363 7,883 11,983 Interest expense, net (34,525) (25,803) (134,031) (98,881) Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses) (4,319) 712 (4,187) (3,278) Income attributable to sale of tax benefits 20,020 18,676 73,054 61,157 Other non-operating income (expense), net 66 1,272 188 1,519 Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings (losses) of investees 31,716 48,848 115,377 139,085 Income tax (provision) benefit 11,771 (8,188) 16,289 (5,983) Equity in earnings (losses) of investees (862) (1,827) (425) 35 Net income 42,625 38,833 131,241 133,137 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,804) (3,107) (7,508) (8,738) Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 40,821 35,726 123,733 124,399 Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic: 0.67 0.59 2.05 2.09 Diluted: 0.67 0.59 2.04 2.08 Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic 60,480 60,367 60,455 59,424 Diluted 60,770 60,505 60,790 59,762

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

For the Periods Ended December 31, 2024, and 2023

December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 94,395 195,808 Restricted cash and cash equivalents (primarily related to VIEs) 111,377 91,962 Receivables: Trade less allowance for credit losses of $224 and $90, respectively (primarily related to VIEs) 164,050 208,704 Other 50,792 44,530 Inventories 38,092 45,037 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 29,243 18,367 Prepaid expenses and other 59,173 41,595 Total current assets 547,122 646,003 Investment in an unconsolidated company 144,585 125,439 Deposits and other 75,383 44,631 Deferred income taxes 153,936 152,570 Property, plant and equipment, net ($3,271,248 and $2,802,920 related to VIEs, respectively) 3,501,886 2,998,949 Construction-in-process ($251,442 and $376,602 related to VIEs, respectively) 755,589 814,967 Operating leases right of use ($13,989 and $9,326 related to VIEs, respectively) 32,114 24,057 Finance leases right of use (none related to VIEs) 2,841 3,510 Intangible assets, net 301,745 307,609 Goodwill 151,023 90,544 Total assets 5,666,224 5,208,279 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 234,334 214,518 Short term revolving credit lines with banks (full recourse) - 20,000 Commercial paper (less deferred financing costs of $23 and $29, respectively) 99,977 99,971 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 23,091 18,669 Current portion of long-term debt: Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs):

(primarily related to VIEs and less deferred financing costs of $8,473 and $7,889, respectively) 70,262 57,207 Full recourse 161,313 116,864 Financing Liability 4,093 5,141 Operating lease liabilities 3,633 3,329 Finance lease liabilities 1,375 1,313 Total current liabilities 598,078 537,012 Long-term debt, net of current portion: Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs and less deferred financing costs of $8,849 and $7,889, respectively) 578,204 447,389 Full recourse (less deferred financing costs of $4,671 and $3,056, respectively) 822,828 698,187 Convertible senior notes (less deferred financing costs of $6,820 and $8,146, respectively) 469,617 423,104 LT Financing liability-Dixie 216,476 220,619 Operating lease liabilities 22,523 19,790 Finance lease liabilities 1,529 2,238 Liability associated with sale of tax benefits 152,292 184,612 Deferred income taxes 68,616 66,748 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 6,272 8,673 Liabilities for severance pay 10,488 11,844 Asset retirement obligation 129,651 114,370 Other long-term liabilities 29,270 22,107 Total liabilities 3,105,844 2,756,693 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 9,448 10,599 Equity: The Company's stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 60,500,580 and 60,358,887 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 61 60 Additional paid-in capital 1,635,245 1,614,769 Treasury stock, at cost (258,667 shares held as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively) (17,964) (17,964) Retained earnings 814,518 719,894 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,731) (1,332) Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders 2,425,129 2,315,427 Noncontrolling interest 125,803 125,560 Total equity 2,550,932 2,440,987 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity 5,666,224 5,208,279

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the three and twelve month period ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, adjusted for (i) mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives not designated as hedging instruments; (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) merger and acquisition transaction costs; (iv) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities; (v) costs related to a settlement agreement; (vi) non-cash impairment charges; (vii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities; and (viii) other unusual or non-recurring items. We adjust for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and/or are not factors used by management for evaluating operating performance. We believe that presentation of these measures will enhance an investor's ability to evaluate our financial and operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Board of Directors and senior management use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024, and 2023:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Net income 42,625 38,833 131,241 133,137 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs) 33,136 23,440 126,148 86,898 Income tax provision (benefit) (11,771) 8,188 (16,289) 5,983 Adjustment to investment in unconsolidated companies: our Proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla and Ijen 4,964 5,243 17,637 16,069 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 68,907 59,331 259,151 221,415 EBITDA 137,861 135,035 517,888 463,502 Mark-to-market on derivative instruments (14) (2,490) 856 (2,206) Stock-based compensation 5,310 4,243 20,197 15,478 Impairment of long-lived assets - - 1,280 - Allowance for bad debts 13 - 355 - Merger and acquisition transaction costs 570 816 1,949 1,234 Legal fees related to a settlement agreement with a third-party battery systems supplier



(750) - 4,000 - Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and Storage activities 2,474 1,415 3,930 3,733 Adjusted EBITDA 145,464 139,019 550,455 481,741

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS

For the Three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024, and 2023

Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS are adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. The use of Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business.

The following tables reconciles Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS for the three and twelve -month periods ended December 31, 2024, and 2023.

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024

2023 GAAP Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 40.8 35.7 123.7 124.4 Impact of changes in the Kenya Finance Act 2023 - 2.0 - (7.4) Tax asset write-off in Sarulla, our unconsolidated company 0.9 1.0 0.9 1.0 Impairment of long-lived assets - - 1.0 - Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities and Storage activities



2.0 1.1 3.1 2.9 Merger and acquisition transaction costs 0.5 0.6 1.5 1.0 Allowance for bad debts 0.0 - 0.3 - Legal fees related to a settlement agreement with a third-party battery supplier



(0.6) - 3.2 - Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 43.6 40.5 133.7 121.9 GAAP diluted EPS 0.67 0.59 2.04 2.08 Impact of changes in the Kenya Finance Act 2023 - 0.03 - (0.12) Tax asset write-off in Sarulla, our unconsolidated company 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.02 Impairment of long-lived assets 0.02 Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities and Storage activities



0.03 0.02 0.05 0.05 Merger and acquisition transaction costs 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.02 Allowance for bad debts 0.00 - 0.00 - Legal fees related to a settlement agreement with a third-party battery supplier (0.01) - 0.05 - Diluted Adjusted EPS ($) 0.72 0.67 2.20 2.05