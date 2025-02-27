Beko Calls for a United Industrial Policy in Harmony with Climate Ambitions at Clean Industrial Deal Event

As the only signatory of the Antwerp declaration from the home appliances industry and the largest appliance manufacturer in Europe, Beko supports Europe's quest for boosting manufacturing strength and driving competitiveness all while upholding sustainability

ISTANBUL, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Europe moves toward a new era of industrial policy, Beko, the continent's largest home appliance manufacturer, is making the case for a stronger, more unified approach. Attending the key event on the Deal, Beko emphasizes the urgent need to ensure that industries investing in decarbonization, energy efficiency, and innovation remain globally competitive.

Having built its success on energy efficiency, sustainability, and responsible innovation, Beko is advocating for a forward-looking industrial strategy that moves beyond regulation and toward meaningful investment in clean technology, resilient supply chains, and competitive manufacturing.

Commenting on the deal, Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Beko, stated: "Europe needs a bold, investment-driven industrial strategy and regulatory framework that allows companies to thrive. The Clean Industrial Deal marks a pivotal moment for Europe's industrial future. But it must deliver on its promise of making Europe a leader in green and competitive industries-without risking our manufacturing base in the process. It is vital that the European Commission uses this opportunity to look across Europe's industrial manufacturing landscape and recognize the role the home appliances sector can play as a strategic enabler of Europe's climate and industrial ambition. Home appliances is a critical industry-not only as a major employer and driver of innovation but also as a key catalyst for supply chain resilience and a direct contributor to energy efficiency in every EU household. Energy-efficient appliances are one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to cut emissions, lower energy bills, and support the clean energy transition. To accelerate progress toward climate neutrality, the EU should enhance support for the industry by mobilizing investment incentives and ensuring a level playing field in international trade."

As one of the world's largest manufacturers with scale and expertise, Beko acknowledges its vital position in advancing decarbonization efforts. Energy efficiency, often referred to as the "first fuel" in the clean energy transition, is therefore a top priority for Beko. Currently, energy-efficient appliances make up over 70% of units produced and drive the majority of the company's revenue.

"While companies often choose between profit and responsibility, Beko is the living proof that a balanced approach makes good business sense. We have already demonstrated leadership in sustainable innovation-our products save energy, reduce waste, and align with the Green Deal. But we cannot succeed alone. We would like to see Europe shift from reactive policies to proactive investments in its industrial sector. Targeted incentives for renewable energy adoption, production infrastructure, and sustainable product development will play a critical role in securing the bloc's competitive future," concluded Bulgurlu.

ABOUT BEKO

Beko is an international home appliance company with a strong global presence, operating through subsidiaries in more than 55 countries with a workforce of over 50,000 employees and production facilities spanning multiple regions-including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 10.6 billion Euros in 2024. Beko's 30 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 3,500 international registered patent applications to date. The company has achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the sixth consecutive year (based on the results dated 22 November 2024) and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eighth consecutive year.** Beko's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

www.bekocorporate.com

*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.S., a parent company of Beko.

