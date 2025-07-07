Beko Recognised as One of TIME Magazine's Most Sustainable Companies in the World 2025

Holding the top spot in its industry, the company makes its second appearance on the list.

ISTANBUL, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global home appliance manufacturer Beko has been named one of TIME Magazine's World's Most Sustainable Companies for the second year running, earning a place in the Top 20 and securing the #1 position in its industry.

The annual ranking, developed in partnership with Statista, evaluates more than 5,000 global companies across data-driven KPIs spanning environmental and social stewardship, reporting and transparency. Beko's ranking at #17 marks a leap from its 2024 position at #44, a rise achieved despite TIME introducing stricter assessment criteria this year.

"The recognition by TIME and Statista proves that sustainability and scale don't have to be at odds," explained Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Beko. "We're proud to be the sector leader, not just by intent, but through verifiable progress, smart design, and industry-leading transparency. We call this 'Sustainability That Scales'. What matters is building systems that allow people and the planet to thrive, at every level, and in every market - and that starts with the dedication and endeavour of our teams around the world."



Beko's top-tier ranking is a testament to its sustained investment in energy-efficient manufacturing, adherence to circular economy principles, and a long-term ESG strategy, manifesting the company's resolve to drive meaningful, measurable impact across its operations. Key milestones that contributed to Beko's position include:

Deployment of low-carbon production processes at key global facilities

Scaled use of recycled materials across product lines

Transparent ESG reporting and supply chain traceability

Early adoption of green innovation standards across Europe and emerging markets

The recognition comes at a pivotal moment for the consumer goods and manufacturing sectors, as expectations for sustainability and impact continue to rise. By embedding sustainability into its business model and supply chain, Beko demonstrates how long-term impact can be achieved without compromising commercial growth.

Beko's sustainability performance includes several notable achievements:

Renewable energy installed capacity reached 90.2MWp in manufacturing.

27,835 tonnes of recycled plastics were used in products.

1.86 million Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) units were recycled since 2014 in WEEE recycling plants.

Energy efficient products represented 61.9% of turnover, with low-carbon products accounting for 71.5%.

Additionally, the company's Ulmi facility in Romania, which operates on 100% green electricity, remains a global benchmark for low-impact manufacturing and is officially recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Sustainability Lighthouse.

Bulgurlu concludes, "This recognition is more than a ranking, it's a validation of our belief that sustainability must scale. At Beko, we're embedding environmental responsibility into every layer of our business, from design and manufacturing to supply chains and the homes we serve. As we continue our journey to net zero by 2050, this milestone affirms the impact of credible data, long-term thinking, and putting sustainability at the centre of how we grow."

About Beko

Beko is an international home appliance company with a strong global presence, operating through subsidiaries in more than 55 countries with a workforce of over 50,000 employees and production facilities spanning multiple regions-including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 10.6 billion Euros in 2024. Beko's 29 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 3,500 international registered patent applications to date. The company has achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the sixth consecutive year (based on the results dated 22 November 2024) and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eighth consecutive year.** Beko's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.S., a parent company of Beko.?

