Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
PR Newswire
13.02.2026
154 Leser
Beko Announces CEO Transition; Strategic Continuity and Sustainability to Remain Core Priorities

ISTANBUL, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko (Arçelik A.S.) (Bloomberg: ARCLK TI) today announced that Hakan Bulgurlu will step down as Chief Executive Officer as of the company's next General Assembly, concluding an 11-year tenure during which he led the company through a period of significant international expansion and sustainability transformation. He will be succeeded by Can Dinçer, currently General Manager of Arçelik Türkiye and Chief Commercial Officer for South Asia and Türkiye.

Hakan Bulgurlu

Bulgurlu, who has spent 32 years within the Koç Group, will remain on the Board of Beko B.V. through June 2026 to ensure a seamless transition. He will also complete his term as President of APPLiA, the European home appliance association.

This leadership transition follows a structured succession plan designed to ensure strategic continuity and build on Beko's position as a global appliance manufacturer.

New Leadership with Deep Operational Experience

Can Dinçer has held multiple leadership roles across Beko's international operations over a 33-year career spanning Türkiye, Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. Throughout his tenure, Dinçer has played a pivotal role in strengthening the company's market position in Türkiye and delivering consistent commercial performance growth. He has also been instrumental in sustaining stable performance across the South Asia region, reinforcing execution discipline and customer-focused strategies in diverse and competitive markets.

A Legacy of International Expansion and Sustainability Leadership

During Bulgurlu's tenure, Beko expanded its global footprint and strengthened its competitive position in Europe and beyond through acquisitions, strategic partnerships and integrations across multiple regions, including Singer in Bangladesh, Dawlance in Pakistan, Voltas Beko in India and Arçelik-Hitachi in Asia-Pacific. The creation of Beko Europe and the integration of Whirlpool's MENA operations further reinforced the company's scale and market presence.

During this period, sustainability also became more closely integrated into the company's long-term strategy, with climate targets aligned to international standards and operational improvements across its manufacturing footprint. Bulgurlu championed the view that climate responsibility and commercial performance are mutually reinforcing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903942/Hakan_Bulgurlu.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765641/5798329/Beko_Logo_Corporate.jpg

Beko Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beko-announces-ceo-transition-strategic-continuity-and-sustainability-to-remain-core-priorities-302687889.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
