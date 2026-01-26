Beko Secures #1 Spot for Household Durables Industry in the Corporate Knights Global 100

Top ranking comes alongside recent acknowledgements from S&P Global, CDP and EcoVadis, reflecting Beko's commitment to sustainability, innovation and advanced manufacturing

ISTANBUL, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko, a global leader in home appliances, has been recognised in the 2026 Corporate Knights Global 100, ranking 45th among the world's most sustainable publicly listed companies and first globally in the household durables industry. Following a category leading ranking in the 2025 Corporate Knights Global 100, where Beko placed 68th overall, the company advanced 23 positions in 2026 while maintaining its #1 position in the household durables industry. This achievement reflects Beko's continued progress in developing sustainability as a core driver of its strategy, operations and sustained growth.

The Corporate Knights recognition builds on a series of recent global sustainability assessments that consistently position Beko among industry leaders. In 2025, Beko was named one of TIME Magazine's World's Most Sustainable Companies for the second-year running, earning a place in the Top 20 and securing the #1 position in its industry. Furthermore, the company achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) within the DHP Household Durables Industry for the seventh consecutive year, was awarded a Gold Medal in the EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment, placing it in the top 3% of all companies assessed. In 2026, Beko once again achieved "Double A" status from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for both Climate Change and Water Security, placing the company among the global leaders in corporate transparency.

Turning Commitment into Action

These achievements recognise the importance Beko places on sustainability and real climate action. In 2024, the company invested 165 million Euros in environmental-related investments and expenditures. Today, low-carbon products generate for more than 70% of total revenue, while energy-efficient appliances continue to make up a significant portion of this share. Material efficiency initiatives embedded in product design delivered savings of more than 17,000 tonnes. Circularity is further strengthened through the use of over 27,800 tonnes of recycled plastics across manufacturing in 2024. In parallel, Beko scaled up its refurbishment activities, extending the life of more than 114,000 appliances in 2024 through its global refurbishment network.

"Our recognition in the Corporate Knights Global 100, alongside our leadership rankings from S&P Global, CDP, and EcoVadis, confirms that sustainability sits at the core of how we design, invest, and grow our business across the markets we operate. Together, these outcomes validate our commitment and prove that scale and innovation, when guided by responsibility, can deliver measurable impact for society, the economy, and our planet." said Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Beko.

The Corporate Knights Global 100 is widely regarded as one of the most rigorous global sustainability rankings. The index assesses how effectively public-listed companies are developing sustainable economic models, focusing on sustainable revenue, investment, and growth, with ESG performance serving as a minimum threshold. Beko's performance highlights its ability to scale sustainability across products, manufacturing and capital allocation, while delivering resilient business outcomes.

About Beko

Beko is an international home appliance company with a strong global presence, operating through subsidiaries in more than 55 countries with a workforce of over 50,000 employees and production facilities spanning multiple regions-including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 10.6 billion Euros in 2024. Beko's 28 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 4,500 international registered patent applications to date. The company has achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the seventh consecutive year (based on the results dated 16 October 2025).** The company has been recognized as the 17th most sustainable company on TIME Magazine and Statista's 2025 list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies. Beko's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

www.bekocorporate.com

*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.S., a parent company of Beko.

