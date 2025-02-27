Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec publishes its 2024 annual report and financial statements

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 FEBRUARY 2025 AT NOON (EET)

Cargotec publishes its 2024 annual report and financial statements

Cargotec's annual report 2024 and financial statements for the financial year 1 January-31 December 2024 have been published in English and Finnish.

The report consists of the annual review, financial review, corporate governance statement and remuneration report. The financial review consists of the Board of Directors' report, including the sustainability statement, as well as the financial statements, and audit and assurance reports. The sustainability statement has been compiled in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

In accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, Cargotec publishes the Board of Directors' report and the consolidated financial statements as an XHTML file, which is the official ESEF version of Cargotec's financial review 2024. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and notes to the financial statements with XBRL block tags. Authorised Public Accountant Firm Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Cargotec's ESEF consolidated financial statements. The assurance engagement has been conducted in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements ISAE 3000. The XHTML file is available in Finnish.

Together with the Annual Report, Cargotec also publishes its GRI Index 2024. All materials are available on the company website at www.cargotec.com

APPENDICES

Cargotec annual report 2024

Cargotec GRI index 2024

5493002B0GOVF42KWX33-2024-12-31-fi.zip (XHTML file, in Finnish)



For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Tytti McVeigh, Senior Sustainability Manager, Hiab, tel. +358 44 283 6013

Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) Hiab business is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. The company's continuing operations sales in 2024 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs over 4,000 people. www.cargotec.com

