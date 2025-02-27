LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shaftesbury Capital reported that its fiscal 2024 profit before tax declined to 252.4 million pounds from 750.6 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 13.8 pence compared to 45.3 pence. Headline earnings per share was 3.4 pence compared to 0.6 pence. EPRA earnings per share was 4.1 pence, flat with last year. Underlying earnings per share increased to 4.0 pence from 3.7 pence.For the year ended 31 December 2024, revenue increased to 227.1 million pounds from 195.1 million pounds, prior year.The Board has proposed a final dividend of 1.8 pence per share, bringing the total dividend to 3.5 pence per share.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX