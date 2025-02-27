BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ):Earnings: -$180.18 million in Q4 vs. $53.33 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.71 in Q4 vs. $0.76 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Daqo New Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$170.65 million or -$2.56 per share for the period.Revenue: $195.36 million in Q4 vs. $476.30 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX