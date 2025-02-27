SinterCast AB: SinterCast begins new series production for MAN

Press Release

High-volume series production of 13 litre commercial vehicle engine

Cylinder block and cylinder head produced with SinterCast technology

Common engine for Scania, International, MAN and Volkswagen Truck & Bus

[Stockholm, 27 January 2025] - MAN Truck & Bus, a member of the international Traton Group, has begun series production of a new 13 litre commercial vehicle engine in Nuremberg, Germany. The new common base engine for the Traton Group is based on a Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI) cylinder block and cylinder head produced with the SinterCast process control technology. Benefitting from the improved strength and stiffness of CGI, the new engine provides 5% improved fuel efficiency compared to the previous generation engine, with a parallel reduction in CO2 emissions. The bespoke production facility in Nuremberg is capable of producing approximately 50,000 engines per year, corresponding to more than 400,000 Engine Equivalents per year and an increase of more than 12.5% beyond the current SinterCast run-rate of approximately 3.2 million Engine Equivalents.

"The start of production at MAN marks another important step in our journey with the Traton Group. The first step began in January 2019 when we received the order to install our technology in the new Scania foundry in Sweden. Following the construction of the purpose-built foundry, we began production for Scania applications in 2022 and for International (Navistar) applications in 2023. We now welcome the start of production at MAN" said Dr Steve Dawson, President & CEO of SinterCast. "The Traton 13 litre cylinder blocks and heads are exclusively produced using the SinterCast technology, at the Scania foundry in Sweden and at the Tupy foundries in Brazil and Mexico. We look forward to the next growth steps for the engine with the anticipated start of production for the new Scania commercial vehicle factory in Rugao, China later this year, and with production for Volkswagen Truck & Bus in Latin America in 2027. The continued roll-out of the common 13 litre engine for the Traton Group is an important part of our double-digit growth outlook and of our targets to reach the five million Engine Equivalent milestone in 2026 and the seven million milestone in 2029".

