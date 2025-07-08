SinterCast AB: SinterCast series production up 10% in second quarter

Press Release

Series production increases 10%, to 3.4 million Engine Equivalents in second quarter

New programmes announced for more than 500,000 Engine Equivalents per year

Positive contribution from consumables; positive outlook for installation revenue

[Stockholm, 8 July 2025] - Series production in the second quarter finished at 3.4 million Engine Equivalents, up 10% from the first quarter volume of 3.1 million Engine Equivalents. Year on year, second quarter production was down 15%, from 4.0 million Engine Equivalents, due to the combined effects of the stoppage of a high volume programme in September 2024 and low commercial vehicle sales in Europe and North America. The 15% year-on-year decline was comprised of 520,000 Engine Equivalents from the stoppage programme, 350,000 Engine Equivalents from the temporarily low commercial vehicle sales, and a combined increase of 270,000 Engine Equivalents from all other sectors.

Sales of the consumable Sampling Cup were strong during the second quarter, with 58,050 (56,700) units shipped. Overall, Sampling Cup shipments for the first half of the year amounted to 103,950 (101,300) units.

The second quarter also marked the start of the 2025 installation campaign, with installation revenue of SEK 2.1 million (SEK 1.3 million). The second quarter benefitted from the 29 June installation acceptance at the Saroj foundry in India and strong aftermarket sales of spare parts. The third quarter installation activity looks promising, with firm orders already received from Maringa Soldas in Brazil and Xu Ruifeng in China, and plans to complete both installations during the summer period. Discussions for other installation opportunities are ongoing, but it is not yet possible to forecast the potential to conclude these installations before year-end due to the current economic uncertainties.

"One year ago, we posted our thirteenth consecutive quarter of year-on-year quarterly growth. Now, with the increased volume in the second quarter, we start to see the onset of the recovery. In the near-term, we look forward to beginning a new string of consecutive quarterly increases before year-end" said Dr Steve Dawson, President & CEO of SinterCast. "The highlight of the second quarter was the announcement of three new commercial vehicle programmes with combined volume of more than 500,000 Engine Equivalents per year. Together with the programmes that are already in the ramp phase, these new programmes provide the building blocks for reaching the five million and six million Engine Equivalent milestones. The announcements also validate our longstanding confidence that all commercial vehicle OEMs will adopt Compacted Graphite Iron before the end of this decade".

SinterCast® is the world's leading supplier of process control technology for the reliable high volume production of Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI). Stronger, stiffer and more durable than conventional iron, CGI enables the development of smaller, lighter and more fuel efficient engines in passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle and industrial power applications. The use of SinterCast-CGI currently contributes to the reduction of approximately ten million tonnes of CO2 per year. With 58 installations in 13 countries, SinterCast provides sustainable solutions for manufacturing and transportation to the global foundry and automotive industries. SinterCast is a publicly traded company, quoted on the Small Cap segment of the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange (SINT). For more information: www.sintercast.com

