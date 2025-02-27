Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") today reports that it has commenced a metallurgical testwork program for its 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in Southern British Columbia. The program will support the maiden mineral resource estimate for MPD (see news release January 16, 2024) and results will be delivered in Q2 2025.

Kodiak has engaged JDS Energy and Mining Inc. ("JDS") to manage the metallurgical testwork program for MPD. JDS is an international mining consultancy with extensive experience across a wide range of deposit types and metals, including many porphyry copper projects in British Columbia. The laboratory work will be conducted at Blue Coast Research under the supervision of JDS Senior Metallurgist Tad Crowie, P.Eng, an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Blue Coast Research is a leading provider of metallurgical testing services for the global mining industry, with strong expertise in flotation flowsheet development.

The testwork program will include samples from six zones at MPD: Gate-Prime, Man, Dillard, West, Adit and South-Mid (see Figure 1) and will focus on recovery by flotation. The information developed from the program will be used to support the upcoming resource definition work and guide development of the project in the future.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "The commencement of our metallurgical testwork program marks an important milestone in advancing our MPD copper-gold project toward a robust mineral resource estimate We are looking forward to the results of this work in Q2 and to more catalysts and strong news flow from our resource modelling and exploration work throughout the year."

PDAC Investor Exchange & Core Shack Participation

Kodiak will be attending the 2025 Prospector Developers Association Convention in Toronto (PDAC) March 2nd to the 4th at booth # 2630 in the Investor Exchange. In addition, Kodiak has been selected to present drill core from its flagship MPD copper/gold project located in southern British Columbia in the Core Shack on Sunday, March 2, and Monday, March 3, at booth # 3119A. Both senior management and members of the technical team will be attending. If you would like to schedule a meeting or learn more about the Company's 2025 plans, please email ir@kodiakcoppercorp.com.





Figure 1: Map of Resource Zones and Targets - MPD Project, Southern BC

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/242567_c23952a6e4990aa7_002full.jpg

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA that have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, a mining district with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD has all the hallmarks of a major, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential to become a world-class mine. Work to date has outlined multiple substantial mineralized zones across the property, including several zones with near-surface, high-grade mineralization. A maiden resource estimate for MPD is planned in 2025 and with known mineralized zones open to expansion and more target areas yet to be tested, Kodiak continues to systematically explore the project to build critical mass and make the next discovery. The Company also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

