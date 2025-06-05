Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") announces that it has engaged Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. ("Global One Media") and BTV The Agency ("BTV"). Global One Media is an investor-focused digital marketing firm and will assist the Company with its digital and social media influencer marketing efforts. BTV is a marketing and content agency, to support Kodiak's investor outreach. Both firms are at arm's length to the Company.

The term of the agreement with Global One Media (the "Global One Agreement") commences on June 2nd, 2025 and ends December 2nd, 2025. The Global One Agreement may be renewed on a monthly basis after the initial term upon the mutual agreement of the Company and Global One Media. Under the terms of the Global One Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay Global One a monthly cash fee of USD$5,500. There are no performance factors impacting the compensation of Global One Media, and Global One Media will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. Global One Media does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company. The Global One Agreement is subject to regulatory approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

As part of the collaboration with BTV, Kodiak will launch a targeted streaming commercial campaign designed to broaden audience reach across digital platforms and will be featured in an upcoming episode of a nationally distributed business television show. The initial contract totals CAD$29,500 over a four-month period, starting in June and can be expanded. There are no performance factors impacting the compensation of BTV, and BTV will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. BTV does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company.

About Global One Media

Global One Media is a full-service investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of publicly traded companies. They deliver creative and effective solutions for digital market awareness and brand positioning across all industries, specializing in content creation, distribution, and investor engagement for listed and pre-IPO companies. Using their global network and community-driven channels, they help public companies master the digital and social media landscape in their sector, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world.

About BTV

For 27+ years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency helping companies reach investors, advisors and institutions. BTV combines unique content creation with major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites, helping companies increase brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Kodiak Copper Corp.

Claudia Tornquist

President & CEO

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA that have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, a mining district with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD has all the hallmarks of a major, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential to become a world-class mine. Work to date has outlined multiple substantial mineralized zones across the property, including several zones with near-surface, high-grade mineralization. A maiden resource estimate for MPD is planned in 2025 and with known mineralized zones open to expansion and more target areas yet to be tested, Kodiak continues to systematically explore the project to build critical mass and make the next discovery. The Company also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement): This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254500

SOURCE: Kodiak Copper Corp.