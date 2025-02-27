Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of a National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 Technical Report on the maiden Mineral Resources for the Aurora Project ("The Aurora 2025 Technical Report"). The Mineral Resources are effective January 31, 2025 and were prepared by independent AMC Consultants Pty Ltd. ("AMC").

Highlights of the Aurora Maiden Mineral Resource include:

Greater than 1 billion tonne Inferred Resource.

The Mineral Resource contains 4,650 million pounds of copper, 1,110 million pounds of molybdenum and 80 million ounces of silver.

A pit-constrained Inferred Resource of 1,050 Mt grading 0.20% copper, 0.05% molybdenum and 2.4 g/t silver (0.44% CuEq).

The mineral resource is divided into a copper-rich zone and a molybdenum-rich zone with consistent distribution of mineralisation. Initial studies indicate these zones are laterally continuous within the modelled domains.

The mineralisation remains open in many directions for further expansion of the mineral resources.

Mr. Gendall, President and CEO commented: "We are extremely pleased with the size and results of the maiden Mineral Resource for Aurora. With this Mineral Resource confirming Aurora to be a significant deposit of copper and molybdenum we look forward to moving ahead to the next phase of drilling to upgrade the resource and proceed towards a preliminary economic assessment."

Table 1. Aurora Project - Mineral Resources and metal content for copper, molybdenum and silver as of January 31, 2025

Cut-off

(NSR) Resource Category Tonnage

(Mt) CuEq

(%) Cu

(%) Mo

(%) Ag

(g/t) Cu metal

(Mlb) Mo

metal

(Mlb) Ag

metal

(Moz) $5.75 Inferred 1,050 0.44 0.20 0.05 2.4 4,650 1,110 80

Notes:

Mineral Resources were prepared in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (MRMR) (2014) and CIM MRMR Best Practice Guidelines (2019).

Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Metal prices copper US$4.00/lb, molybdenum US$20.00/lb, silver US$23.00/troy oz.

Metal Recoveries: copper 86%, molybdenum 84%, silver 61%.

Mineral Resources reported within optimised open-cut pit constraints.

CuEq % = Cu% + (Mo% * (Mo recovery / Cu recovery) * (Mo $ per lb. / Cu $ per lb.) + (Ag g/t * (Ag recovery / Cu recovery) * (Ag $ per oz / 31.1034768) / (Cu $ per lb.* 22.04623)))

An NSR value of $5.75 is used as a cut-off grade. The NSR, as used to define cut-off is inclusive of $5.00 for processing costs and $0.75 G&A.

Rounding of some figures may lead to minor discrepancies in totals.

Mineral Resources:

The Mineral Resource has been defined on the 400 hectares at the Aurora Project, located in the Parobamba Community, Yanatile District, Calca Province, Cusco Department, Peru (Figure 1). The Mineral Resource is based on 24 diamond drillholes, with a total drill meterage of 18,400m. A location plan showing the drill locations and surface geology is presented as Figure 2.

Figure 1. Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/242616_ad360368f434388a_001full.jpg



Projection: UTM WGS 84 - 19 South

Figure 2. Drill location map with surface geology

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/242616_ad360368f434388a_002full.jpg

The Mineral Resource estimates (MRE) for the Aurora Project were carried out by AMC under the supervision of AMC's Principal Geologist, Chris Harman, MAIG. Mr Harman is a Qualified Person and takes responsibility for these estimates. The January 2025 Mineral Resource is estimated using Leapfrog Edge software (Figure 3). The grade is estimated using ordinary kriging, and density is estimated by simple kriging.

Figure 3. Aurora geological interpretation - View towards Southwest

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/242616_ad360368f434388a_003full.jpg

The MRE is constrained within an optimised Whittle pit shell. The Mineral Resources include an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,050 million tonnes ("Mt") grading 0.20 % copper (4,650 million lb Cu contained), 0.05% molybdenum (1,110 million lb Mo contained) and 2.4 grams per tonne (g/t) silver (80 Moz Ag contained). The estimated Mineral Resources and metal content for the Aurora Project as of January 31, 2025, are detailed in Table 1 above. Due to the polymetallic nature of the Aurora Project, the Mineral Resources are reported using a net smelter return (NSR). An NSR cut-off value of US$5.75/t has been applied to the resources. A cross-section of the Aurora block model, showing blocks above the $5.75 cut-off, is presented in Figure 4.

Figure 4. East-West section through the Aurora Resource Model displaying blocks above US$5.75/t NSR cut-off (89,900m East)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/242616_ad360368f434388a_004full.jpg

Next steps

DLP, in collaboration with AMC, is designing the next phase of drilling to increase geological and grade confidence in the existing Mineral Resources and evaluate mineralised extensions identified during the development of the estimate. The next phase will also gather additional geological, geotechnical, and metallurgical data to inform a preliminary economic assessment.

Qualified Persons

All four Aurora 2025 Technical Report authors qualify as independent Qualified Persons ("QPs"). One of the independent authors visited the Aurora Project in November 2024. The QPs have examined all aspects of the project, including mapping, drill core, sampling and analytical results. The Aurora 2025 Technical Report will be made available for review on the SEDAR system and on the Company's website at DLP Resources Inc. within 45 days of this news release.

C. Harman, MAIG, Dr M. Gregory MAIG, B Nielsen, MAIG , and R. Chesher, FAusIMM of AMC Consultants Pty Ltd are Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The Qualified Persons have reviewed and consented to this press release and believe it fairly and accurately represents the information in the Technical Report that supports the disclosure.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to drilling on the Aurora Project in Peru.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things drill results expected from the Aurora Project in Peru.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO US INVESTORS

The technical and scientific information contained herein has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which differs from the standards adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Accordingly, the technical and scientific information contained herein, including any estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources, may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies subject to the disclosure requirements of the SEC.

Additional information relating to the Company, including DLP Resources Inc. Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the Company's website at www.dlpresourcesinc.com.

