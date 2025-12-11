Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) (FSE: J8C) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces receipt of complete drill results for drillholes A25-026 and A25-027 on the Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver project in southern Peru (Figure 1).

Highlights

Drillhole A25-026 was drilled off platform A25-023 with the aim of infilling mineralization to the southeast. This drillhole intersected copper-silver and molybdenum mineralization from 22.55m to the end of the hole at 889.50m. Summary results were as follows:

0.55% CuEq* over 866.95m from 22.55m to 889.50m.

from 22.55m to 889.50m.

0.65% CuEq* over 716.50m from 173.00m to 889.50m.

from 173.00m to 889.50m.

0.80% CuEq* over 494.50m from 395.00m to 889.50m.

from 395.00m to 889.50m.

1.02% CuEq* over 260.50m from 629.00m to 889.50m.





from 629.00m to 889.50m. Drillhole A25-027 was drilled 214 metres to the north of A25-024 in the southeast. This drillhole intersected copper-silver and molybdenum mineralization from 0.00m to the end of the hole at 679.20m. Summary results were as follows:

0.42% CuEq* over 679.20m from 0.00m to 679.20m.

from 0.00m to 679.20m.

0.36% CuEq* over 370.00m from 132.00m to 502.00m.

from 132.00m to 502.00m.

0.48% CuEq* over 547.20m from 132.00.00m to 679.20m.

The complete set of results for A25-026 and A25-027 are summarized in Table 1 below.

Mr. Gendall, President and CEO commented: "Drillholes A25-026 and A25-027 were successful in infilling and extending copper, molybdenum and silver mineralization to the southeast. Both holes bottomed in very good molybdenum mineralization. With the drill program now complete we will now be able to update the Mineral Resource estimate."

"We are on track to update the initial Mineral Resource Estimate and complete the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) by Q1 of 2026." (see the NI 43-101 Technical report under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website).

Aurora Cu-Mo-Ag Project - Summary of Drill Results

Drill hole A25-026 (Figures 2,3 and 4) commenced on September 20 at an inclination of -80 degrees towards 160 degrees (SE) and ended on November 14 at 889.50m. (see Tables 1 & 2 and Figures 2 & 3).

Summary geology is as follows:

0.00 - 22.55m: Residual soil.



22.55 - 104.67m: Mineralized hornfels.



104.65 - 400.00m: Mineralized intermineral porphyry.



400.00 - 412.30m: Mineralized hornfels.



412.30 - 889.50m: Mineralized early porphyry.

(see Figure 4)

Drill hole A25-027 (Figures 2,3 and 5) commenced on October 18 at an inclination of -70 degrees towards 300 degrees (SE) and ended on November 15 at 679.20 (see Tables 1 & 2 and Figures 2 & 3).

Summary geology is as follows:

0.00 - 182.15m: Mineralized Intermineral porphyry, breccias and hornfels.



182.15 - 503.00: Mineralized intermineral porphyry.



503.00 - 583.75m: Mineralized hornfels.



583.75 - 679.20m: Mineralized early porphyry.

(see Figure 5)

Table 1. Summary of Drill Results for Diamond Drillholes A25-026 and A25-027. All grades are length-weighted averages of samples within the interval reported.

Hole From To Interval1 Description Cu (total) Mo Ag CuEq* ID m m m

% % g/t % A25-026 0.00 22.55 90.00 Residual soil (not sampled) - - - -

22.55 889.50 866.95 Mineralized hornfels, intermineral and early porphyry 0.21 0.0670 2.10 0.55 Includes 173.00 889.50 716.50 Mineralized intermineral and early porphyry 0.24 0.0804 2.17 0.65

395.00 889.50 494.50 Mineralized intermineral and early porphyry 0.22 0.1145 1.87 0.80

629.00 889.50 260.50 Mineralized early porphyry 0.20 0.1670 1.54 1.02 A25-027 0.00 679.20 679.20 Mineralized hornfels, breccias intermineral and early porphyry 0.20 0.0425 1.84 0.42 Includes 132.00 502.00 370.00 Mineralized hornfels, breccias and intermineral porphry 0.28 0.0129 2.47 0.36

132.00 679.20 547.20 Mineralized hornfels, breccias, Intermineral and early porphyry 0.22 0.0500 2.01 0.48

Note: *Copper equivalent grades (CuEq*) are for comparative purposes only. Cu, Ag and Mo values are uncut. Core recovery is assumed to be 100% for the entire drilled length of A25-026 and A25-027. The project is at an early stage of exploration and recoveries of Cu 84%, Mo 86%, and Ag 61%, as determined from the NI 43-101 - Aurora Technical Report** are assigned to the CuEq* calculations. Conversion of metals to an equivalent copper grade based on these metal prices is relative to the copper price per unit mass factored by conceptual recoveries for those metals normalized to the conceptualized copper recovery. The metal equivalencies for each metal are added to the copper grade. The formula for this is: CuEq* % = Cu% + (Mo% * (Mo recovery / Cu recovery) * (Mo $ per lb / Cu $ per lb) + (Ag g/t * (Ag recovery / Cu recovery) * (Ag $ per oz/ 31.1034768) / (Cu $ per lb* 22.04623)).

*Copper equivalent calculations use metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb, Mo - US$20/lb and Ag - US$23/oz.

** The Report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website.

1 Intervals are downhole drilled core lengths. Drilling data to date is insufficient to determine true width of mineralization. Cu, Ag and Mo values are uncut.

Table 2: A25-026 and A25-027 Diamond drillhole location, depth, orientation and inclination.

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Inclination ID m m m m Degrees Degrees A25-026 189,906 8,565,902 3022 889.50 160 -80 A25-027 190,332 8,565,601 2714 679.20 300 -70

Co-ordinates are in WGS84 Zone 19S.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

DLP Resources Peru S.A.C, a subsidiary of DLP Resources Inc., supervises drilling and carries out sampling of HTW, NTW and BTW core. Logging and sampling are completed at a secured Company facility situated on the project site. Sample intervals are nominally 1m to 3m in length. Drill core is cut in half using a rotary diamond blade saw and samples are sealed on site before transportation to the ALS Peru S.A.C. sample preparation facility in Arequipa by Company vehicles and staff. Prepared samples are sent to Lima by ALS Peru S.A.C. for analysis. ALS Peru S.A.C. is an independent laboratory. Samples are analyzed for 48 elements using a four-acid digestion and ICP-MS analysis (ME-MS61). In addition, sequential copper analyses are done where secondary copper mineralization is observed and reports, soluble copper using sulphuric acid leach, soluble copper in cyanide leach, residual copper and total copper. ALS meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures.

DLP Resources independently monitors quality control and quality assurance ("QA/QC") through a program that includes the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards), blanks and pulp duplicate samples. The company is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data for intervals reported in A25-026 and A25-027.

Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) Update

The PEA study is being conducted by Global Resource Engineering ("GRE") with C.H. Plenge & Cia S.A. ("Plenge") in Lima, Peru doing additional metallurgical tests on four bulk samples taken from the hornfels zone, enriched zone, copper rich zone and molybdenum rich zone at Aurora.

GRE have completed the field review of infrastructure options at Aurora and are currently reviewing the geological model in preparation for further pit optimization studies later in December.

Aurora Project

Aurora Project is an advanced stage porphyry copper-molybdenum exploration project in the Province of Calca, SE Peru (Figure 1). The Aurora Project was previously permitted for drilling in 2015 but was never executed. Thirteen historical drillholes, drilled in 2001 and 2005 totaling 3,900m were drilled over an area of approximately 1000m by 800m, cut significant intervals of copper and molybdenum mineralization. From logging of the only three remaining holes DDA-01, DDA-3A and DDA-3 and data now available, it appears that only three of the thirteen holes tested the enriched copper zone and only one hole drilled deep enough to test the primary copper and molybdenum zone (see DLP Resources Inc. news release of May 18, 2021).

Salient historic drillhole data of the Aurora Project are:

190m @ 0.57% Cu, 0.008% Mo in DDA-1 with a high-grade intercept of 20m @ 1.01% Cu related to a supergene enrichment zone of secondary chalcocite;

142m @ 0.5% Cu, 0.004% Mo in DDA-3;

71.7m @ 0.7% Cu, 0.007% Mo in DDA-3A (see historical Focus Ventures Ltd. news release July 11, 2012); and

One of the historical holes ABC-6 drilled on the edge of the system intersected 78m @ 0.45% Cu and 0.107% Mo.

A review of the historical drilling indicates that the majority of the thirteen holes were drilled in the leached and partially leached zones of the porphyry system. Ten of the thirteen holes never fully tested the oxide and secondary enrichment zone and/or the primary copper zone at depth encountered in DDA-01. Copper-molybdenum mineralization is hosted by quartz-feldspar porphyries intruded into slates-hornfels and pelitic sandstones belonging to the Ordovician (439 - 463 ma) Sandia Formation.





Figure 1: DLP Project areas in Peru with Aurora and Esperanza Projects Shown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/277647_aee49424f4eef805_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Aurora Project - Plan view showing historic drilling and drilling by DLP in 2022-2023-2024 with current 2025 drilling completed and drillholes A25-026 and A25-027 in white letters.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/277647_dlpfig220251211.jpg

Figure 3: Aurora Project - Simplified NW-SE section showing DLP drillholes. Mo is on the left, and the Cu is within the drillhole column.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/277647_aee49424f4eef805_003full.jpg





Figure 4: Aurora Project - Simplified Drill Log for A25-026 (RS: Residual soil, HF: Hornfels, BXMH: Hydrothemal breccia, QEFBP: Quartz-eye-feldspar-biotite porphyry, I, Alteration Phil: Phyllic alteration, I_Arg: Intermediate argillic alteration,Pot_B: Potassic (biotite) and Pot_K Potassic (K-feldspar) alteration.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/277647_aee49424f4eef805_004full.jpg





Figure 5: Aurora Project - Simplified Drill Log for A25-027 (RS: Residual soil, HF_HFS: Hornfels, BXMH: Hydrothemal breccia, QEFBP: Quartz-eye-feldspar-biotite porphyry, I, Alteration Phil: Phyllic alteration, I_Arg: Intermediate argillic alteration,Pot_B: Potassic (biotite) and Pot_K Potassic (K-feldspar) alteration.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/277647_aee49424f4eef805_005full.jpg

Qualified Person

Mr. Gendall, CEO & President of the company, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gendall has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF, and on the FSE, trading symbol J8C. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to drilling on the Aurora Project in Peru.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things drill results expected from the Aurora Project in Peru.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

