Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that its Heal Wellness brand has signed its 48th franchise agreement for Grand Bend, a community located on the shores of Lake Huron in Southwestern Ontario. Heal Wellness ("Heal") is a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR").

"With our 48th franchise agreement signed, our Heal Wellness brand is steadily expanding its development pipeline and paving the way for predictable growth," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "The ongoing addition of franchise agreements and acquisition of prime real estate across Canada validates our growth model and highlights the incremental value we're creating for our shareholders. We are excited to develop Heal Wellness into Canada's leading acai bowl and smoothie brand."

"We are committed to accelerating both organic and inorganic growth in 2025. Our dynamic franchise program consistently attracts dedicated partners, delivering reliable and rapid expansion. With a proven business model that minimizes the typical risks of entrepreneurship, we empower franchisees to achieve their business goals while upholding the integrity of our brands. Having this fundamental framework in place is what is allowing for the swift expansion of the Heal Wellness brand across Canada while further demonstrating our operational effectiveness. As free cash flow from the brand increases, we plan to accelerate our corporate store development while leveraging additional growth from our franchise network. With numerous restaurants already under construction, we look forward to announcing new openings throughout the year as we broaden our national footprint."

Grand Bend is an exceptional location for Heal Wellness due to its vibrant community and strong tourism appeal. As a popular beach destination on the shores of Lake Huron, Grand Bend attracts a steady stream of health-conscious locals and seasonal visitors who embrace an active, outdoor lifestyle. This creates a natural demand for fresh, nutritious food options that cater to busy vacationers and residents alike. The town's relaxed, community-focused vibe and emphasis on wellness perfectly align with the clean-eating appeal of acai bowls and smoothies.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

