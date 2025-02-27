YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY):Earnings: -$430 million in Q4 vs. $67 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.16 in Q4 vs. $0.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dentsply Sirona Inc reported adjusted earnings of $51 million or $0.26 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.43 per share Revenue: $905 million in Q4 vs. $1.012 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX