OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate decreased in January after rising in the previous month, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 3.7 percent in January from 4.2 percent in December. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.4 percent.The number of unemployed people dropped to 112,000 in January from 125,000 in the prior month, the agency said.Data showed that the employment rate stood at 70.1 percent versus 69.1 percent in December.On a trend basis, the unemployment rate stayed stable at 3.9 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX