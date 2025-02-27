WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $15.49 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $25.23 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.Excluding items, The GEO Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18.15 million or $0.13 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $607.72 million from $608.28 million last year.The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $15.49 Mln. vs. $25.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $607.72 Mln vs. $608.28 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX