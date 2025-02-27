SUNHOME Expands Globally with Thailand Launch, Bringing Smart Residential Energy System to Households Worldwide

BANGKOK, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNHOME, a global pioneer in smart residential energy systems, has officially launched its international expansion from Thailand under the theme "Bright Tomorrow Starts Today." This milestone event gathered industry experts and key stakeholders, reinforcing SUNHOME's commitment to making sustainable, intelligent energy systems accessible worldwide.

Smarter, Greener Energy System for Every Home

SUNHOME's innovative Smart Energy System-featuring Oasis Home, Woods Home, and Moss Home-seamlessly combines Photovoltaic (PV) technology, Energy Storage, EV Charging, and Energy Management to optimize solar energy usage. Designed for various residences, from villas to apartments, it supports both rooftop and balcony solar installations, catering to diverse household energy needs.

At its core lies SUNHOME's proprietary 'Power-Magic Cube' Renewable Energy Power Plant Technology Platform, engineered to reduce electricity costs and enable up to 100% renewable energy self-consumption. This platform is built on three core pillars: Ultimate Cube focuses on efficient power generation and utilization; Agile Cube incorporates digital intelligent optimization technology; Harmonious Cube brings in scene-based integration technology.

To ensure a seamless user experience, SUNHOME offers comprehensive lifecycle services, encompassing design, financing, installation, maintenance, and upgrades.

Global Ecosystem, Localized Vision

"Families are the foundation of society, and home energy plays a pivotal role in achieving global carbon neutrality," said Winson Jiao, President of SUNHOME Global. "At SUNHOME, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of home energy technology and empowering households with greater energy independence and efficiency."

To accelerate the transition to sustainable energy worldwide, the company has built a strong strategic partnership ecosystem, including an MOU with ICBC (Thai) as a financial partner, along with key sales partners, expanding access to smart energy solutions through innovative financing, localized market expertise, and a comprehensive service network on a global scale.

About SUNHOME

Founded in 2013, SUNHOME is a technology brand in global residential smart energy sector, offering residential smart energy system integrating photovoltaic, energy storage, EV charger, and energy management.

As a pioneer with over a decade of expertise in home energy field, we focus on full-stack self-developed power station technology as our core innovation. This enables us to build a comprehensive service system covering solar power generation, smart energy storage, efficient charging, and energy management, empowering households worldwide to seamlessly embrace a green and smart energy lifestyle.

For more information, visit www.sunhomeplant.com or contact: marketing@sunhome.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunhome-expands-globally-with-thailand-launch-bringing-smart-residential-energy-system-to-households-worldwide-302387301.html