Enphase Energy has introduced an AI software platform in Australia and New Zealand that enables homeowners to reduce energy costs, increase clean energy self-consumption, and control key household appliances. Australia US-based Enphase Energy has introduced its IQ Energy Management AI software platform in Australia and New Zealand, embedding it within its existing system. The solution integrates with Enphase Energy solar and IQ Battery systems to enable intelligent management of variable electricity rates and select third-party electric water heaters and electric vehicle chargers. The system, ...

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