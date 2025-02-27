WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.74 and $0.88 per share on revenues of about $2.5 billion.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.68 per share on sales growth of 4.25 percent to $2.76 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company also expects total Capital Expenditures for the full year 2025 to be between $125 million and $145 million.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX