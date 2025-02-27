WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025.
For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.74 and $0.88 per share on revenues of about $2.5 billion.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.68 per share on sales growth of 4.25 percent to $2.76 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company also expects total Capital Expenditures for the full year 2025 to be between $125 million and $145 million.
