Cub is the latest retailer to add Rejuvenate Muscle Activator following the addition of The Giant Company last month

Current distribution agreements make Rejuvenate Muscle Activator available at nearly 100,000 retailers across the United States

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC Pink: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") continues to add key retailers to the growing list of locations that carry Rejuvenate Muscle Activator.

Today, Promino announced that Cub Foods, an 80-store supermarket chain in in Minnesota and Illinois, has agreed to list Rejuvenate Muscle Activator in a select number of their 80 locations. Founded in 1968, Cub Foods is an American supermarket chain primarily operating in Minnesota and Illinois.

Adding Cub Foods as a retail partner builds on the Company's recent success in securing new retail partnerships including The Giant Company, Big Y, and Jean Coutu. This year the Company has also added Vitacost and iHerb as online retail partners, in addition to three national food and beverage distributors. Last week, Promino also announced that, in January 2025, Rejuvenate Muscle Activator's sold close to 1,000 units on Amazon.com, making Rejuvenate Muscle Activator rank in the top 100 on Amazon's Protein Supplements top sellers for the entire month.

"We are delighted to see Rejuvenate Muscle Activator now available at Cub Foods stores across Minnesota and Illinois. This marks another milestone in bringing our patented, science-backed muscle health solution to even more consumers across the United States. We're excited to partner with Minnesota's hometown grocer and support their commitment to quality and innovation by helping their shoppers build and maintain muscle," Janice Day, Chief Sales Officer of Promino.

About Cub Foods

Cub is a prominent supermarket chain headquartered in Stillwater, Minnesota, with a significant presence throughout the state. Established in 1968 by brothers Charles and Jack Hooley, along with Robert Thueson and Culver Davis Jr., the name "Cub" stands for "Consumers United for Buying." The chain was among the pioneers of discount food retailing in the United States.

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate Muscle Activator, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

For more information about Rejuvenate Muscle Activator and where to purchase, visit www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

Promino - NSF Certified for Sport® brand ambassadors include NHL Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights and MLB Legend and Toronto Blue Jays 6x All-Star José Bautista.

To learn more about Promino, visit www.drinkpromino.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's business prospects, potential growth in the functional beverage market, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that protein supplement market growth will continue as anticipated by the Company, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242571

SOURCE: Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc.