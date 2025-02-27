Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Clean Technologies Appoints Vice President of Finance

LONDON, Ontario, Feb. 27, 2025.("Neha") as Vice President of Finance.

Neha brings over two decades of experience in financial leadership, risk management and strategic planning across diverse industries. With a demonstrated ability to foster business growth, drive innovation, and navigate intricate financial environments, she has successfully led fundraising initiatives and managed complex transactions. Neha has held key leadership positions at Marriott International, Canada Goose, and MEDNOW. During her tenure at MEDNOW, she was acclaimed for her financial stewardship during an acquisition process. Neha is a Chartered Accountant from India and holds a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration.

Following Aduro's recent uplisting to Nasdaq and the commencement of construction for its Next Generation Process pilot plant, the Company is entering a phase of expansion. This growth requires focused vison, strategic planning, strong financial oversight, and effective resource management. Strengthening financial leadership is essential to maintaining compliance, ensuring transparency, and providing effective financial stewardship as the Company scales operations and advances towards commercialization of its Hydrochemolytic Technology.

"We are thrilled to welcome Neha to the Aduro finance team," said Mena Beshay, CFO of Aduro Clean Technologies. "Her extensive experience in financial strategy, risk management, and operational efficiency will play a vital role as we scale our operations and advance our growth strategy. Neha's leadership will strengthen our financial discipline and reinforce our standing in the clean technology sector."

"Aduro's mission to drive sustainable innovation deeply resonates with my passion for creating meaningful change through strategic financial leadership," stated Neha Nisar. "I am excited to contribute to the Company's vision, support its investment initiatives, and help solidify Aduro's position as a pioneer in clean technology."

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Business Development and Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic Communications

Jack Perkins, Senior Vice President

aduro@kcsa.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80a013d9-03f1-4b23-8984-72856995053f