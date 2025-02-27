WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $224.7 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $53.0 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of $236.2 million or $0.54 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to $2.367 billion from $2.077 billion last year.TechnipFMC plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $224.7 Mln. vs. $53.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $2.367 Bln vs. $2.077 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX