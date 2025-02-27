OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), a banking and financial services corporation, Thursday announced that the Board of Directors announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.97 per share, payable on April 28, to shareholders on record March 28.The dividend amounts are C$0.196438 for Series 43, C$0.367375 for Series 47, and C$36.825000 for Series 56.Additionally, for Series 57, a dividend of C$36.685000 will be paid earlier, on April 11, to shareholders of record as of March 28.For the period ending April 30, dividends will be paid on April 28, 2025, to shareholders who hold shares by March 28.In the pre-market trading, CIBC is 0.08% higher at $60.51 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX