WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) announced Loss for fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at -$133.3 million, or -$0.88 per share. This compares with -$358.1 million, or -$2.37 per share, last year.Excluding items, Penn National Gaming Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$0.44 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 19.6% to $1.669 billion from $1.395 billion last year.Penn National Gaming Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$133.3 Mln. vs. -$358.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.88 vs. -$2.37 last year. -Revenue: $1.669 Bln vs. $1.395 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX