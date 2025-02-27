Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Astra Exploration Inc. (TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQB: ATEPF) (FSE: S3I) ("Astra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at two separate events around the Prospector and Developers' Conference (PDAC) in Toronto.

Metals Investor Forum - Friday, Feb. 28 - Saturday, March 1, 2025, Delta Hotel Toronto.

Chief Executive Officer, Brian Miller, will be presenting as part of newsletter writer, Jeff Clark's panel of companies on Saturday, March 1st at 12:20pm. This will be immediately followed by a short Q&A session moderated by Jeff Clark in the Parkdale Room. The conference agenda can be found here. We welcome the opportunity for attendees to reach out to management with any questions and review our updated corporate presentation on Astra's website: https://astra-exploration.com.

PDAC 2025 - Sunday, March 2 - Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Astra's team will be available at the Investors Exchange at Booth #2310 for the duration of PDAC and at the Core Shack at Booth #3104A on Sunday, March 2nd and Monday 3rd. The Core Shack will be attended by Astra's Exploration Director, Diego Guido, with samples of the high-grade gold and silver drill core from the La Manchuria Project in Argentina, where Astra plans to commence a fully-funded drill program next month (see February 19, 2025 news release).

PDAC is the world's leading Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention. Since it began in 1932, the Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 700 presenters to an attendee base of some 27,000 from over 135 countries.

We look forward to seeing you in Toronto!

Astra Exploration Inc. is a precious metals exploration company based out of Vancouver, BC that is actively building a portfolio of high-quality projects in some of the most important mining jurisdictions in Latin America. La Manchuria is a high-grade gold and silver deposit located in Santa Cruz, Argentina, over which Astra has an option to acquire 90% interest. The Pampa Paciencia gold-silver project is 100% owned by Astra and located in northern Chile.

