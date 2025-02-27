WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), while reporting a profit in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's loss, on Thursday issued adjusted earnings outlook for first quarter and fiscal 2025, both below market estimates.In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Norwegian Cruise Line shares were gaining around 1.4 percent to trade at $25.40.Looking ahead, the company expects first-quarter adjusted net income of around $37 million or $0.08 per share and fiscal 2025 adjusted net income of around $1.07 billion or $2.05 per share.The Wall Street analysts, on average, expect earnings of $0.09 per share for the first quarter and $2.09 per share for the full year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.In its fourth quarter, net earnings were $254.54 million, compared to loss of $106.49 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share were $0.52, compared to prior year's loss of $0.25.Adjusted earnings were $124.73 million or $0.26 per share for the period. Analysts projected $0.11 per share.Revenue grew to $2.11 billion from $1.99 billion in the same period last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $2.1 billion.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX