DataMetrex AI Ltd.: DataMetrex Management Announces Strategic Plan

Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex') (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) is pleased to provide an update on its strategic direction with its commitment to focusing on healthcare and AI businesses.

As part of its growth initiatives, Datametrex plans to bolster its healthcare sector by expanding its clinic operations to meet a broader range of healthcare needs, including family medicine, walk-in examinations, and care by a specialist. The expansion will take place primarily via Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), which the Company has identified numerous targets to roll up, and consolidate operations to lower the overhead costs and boost profits. The Company's clinic services will also be strengthened with wellness offerings, including IV therapy, Botox, and laser treatments. In alignment with this expansion, the Company plans to acquire additional clinics and their associated properties.

The Company has decided to wind down its non-core business, such as pharmacy and mobile gaming, to focus solely on healthcare and AI, as part of its deep and narrow strategy.

As part of this strategy, the Company will initiate industry consolidation through the acquisition and integration of multiple clinics and properties. This approach aims to strengthen the Company's portfolio by expanding its network of healthcare facilities.

Datametrex will continue to focus on its AI business. It is pleased to announce that the cash flows from AI service operations have remained strong through the Company's active and strategic management and customer acquisition. The Company is committed to further expanding its market presence, optimizing its AI solutions, and exploring new partnerships to drive sustainable growth in this sector.

Looking ahead, Datametrex intends to pursue a corporate restructuring plan that will split the Company into two entities, allowing for a distinct focus on healthcare and AI business operations. This initiative is expected to enhance operational efficiency and create greater value for shareholders.

Paul Haber, CEO of Datametrex, commented, "Our company is dedicated to strengthening our focus on the healthcare and AI business and ensuring that our upcoming corporate restructuring enhances efficiency and aligns with the best interests of our shareholders. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to the next phase of our growth."

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, and Mobile Gaming. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

