WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - REIT Macerich Co. (MAC) reported Thursday a net loss attributable to the company for the fourth quarter of $211.21 million or $0.89 per share, compared to net income of $62.18 million or $0.29 per share in the prior-year quarter.Funds from operations or FFO were $126.21 million or $0.51 per share, compared to $158.39 million or $0.71 per share in the year-ago quarter.Total revenues for the quarter increased to $273.68 million from $238.69 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of 216.62 million for the quarter.On February 14, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock, payable on March 18, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX