WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $78.2 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $58.0 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $80.6 million or $0.35 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $78.2 Mln. vs. $58.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.25 last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX