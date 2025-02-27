WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has nominated Dan 'Razin' Caine, a retired Air Force lieutenant general, as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.The chairman is the United States' highest-ranking military officer and the principal military advisor to the president, defense secretary and National Security Council. Caine will require Senate confirmation before taking on the role.'General Caine embodies the war fighter ethos and is exactly the leader we need to meet the moment. I look forward to working with him,' said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in a statement.'The outgoing chairman, Air Force Gen. Charles CQ Brown, Jr., has served with distinction in a career spanning four decades of honorable service. I have come to know him as a thoughtful advisor and salute him for his distinguished service to our country,' Hegseth said.Caine was commissioned in 1990 and served in a variety of assignments before retiring last year.He was the Commander of Joint Special Operations Task Force - Air Directorate - in Iraq, in 2008, and Deputy commanding general, Special Operations Joint Task Force, in the country during 2018-2019.Caine was Associate director for military affairs at the Central Intelligence Agency in 2021.Caine has flown 2,800 hours, which includes more than 100 combat hours in F-16 aircraft.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX