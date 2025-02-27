Amdocs Management Limited: MWC 2025: Amdocs Unveils CES25, the Next-Generation of its Generative AI-Led Suite Built on the Cloud

The new CES25, powered by the Amdocs amAIz suite, enables agentic customer experiences, comprehensive monetization models and network and service automation for consumers and businesses alike; the agile, open, modular and configurable CES25 is tailored to fit service providers of all sizes and supports multi-cloud deployment options and flexible consumption models

Amdocs will be showcasing CES25, CES agentic experience and other solutions at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, March 3-6

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will showcase its new CES25 suite, the most advanced version of the Amdocs Customer Experience Suite redefining business, operations, network and AI & data domains, at next month's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

"CES25 unlocks the full potential of next-generation technology capabilities that empower service providers to capitalize on new monetization models, while delivering seamless customer experiences," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "CES25 was born on the cloud, natively infused with generative AI capabilities spanning network to experience. We are excited that our new CES25 suite will ensure service providers are able to unlock new revenue opportunities while achieving cost leadership across their operations."

A key addition to CES25 is the new Amdocs amAIz telco intelligence suite, a holistic, modular portfolio of telco-native data management, AI, machine learning (ML) and generative AI (GenAI) platforms, applications and services, pluggable to any ecosystem.

Powered by the amAIz suite, the entire CES25 portfolio is embedded with data analytics and ML capabilities and GenAI Agents to elevate customer and employee experience, drive growth and innovation, and optimize service providers operations. The portfolio makes service providers agentic-era ready, empowering them to quickly and effectively launch GenAI agents.

The amAIz portfolio includes:

Telco GenAI Agents which seamlessly orchestrate and automate complex processes and workflows to dramatically reduce operational cost, while optimizing token utilization and enhancing accuracy and speed. The amAIz Sales, Care, Network and Marketing Agents can be deployed over any exiting IT and network stack.

Analytics and ML-based data applications which proactively identify and address key experience drivers and provide recommendations and actionable insights to ultimately boost customer satisfaction, drive business growth, automate processes and reduce operational cost. amAIz data apps can be deployed over any exiting IT and network stack, and pluggable to any data store and AI ecosystem.

Telco GenAI platform leveraging Amdocs' partnership with NVIDIA, Microsoft, AWS and Google Cloud to effectively and efficiently utilize GenAI foundation models and LLMs for introducing a trusted telco agentic experience

AI & Data platform aligned with the latest data lakehouse architecture and data mesh capabilities to efficiently collect, arrange and process vast amounts of telecommunications data across an operator's entire business, while breaking data silos to ensure seamless data management and utilization

AI and GenAI services designed to tackle fragmented data challenges, ensure compliance, and accelerate innovation with AI-ready foundations and workflows. From integrating data sources to deploying service-as-a-software solutions, Amdocs AI and GenAI services enable service providers to evolve their data ecosystem with agility, intelligence, and seamless scalability.

The CES25 portfolio is designed to drive service providers' B2C, B2B and B2B2x growth with a rich offering of products and platforms that can be deployed either as standalone, or in any combination, leveraging pre-integration and thousands of certified end-to-end flows and user journeys.

Aligned with the industry's focus on business segments, CES25 digitalizes and automates service providers' lead-to-care processes and end-to-end customer lifecycle management for businesses of any size. Spanning the complete customer lifecycle from marketing, commerce, sales and ordering, through delivery, fulfilment and activation, to billing and care, CES25 provides end-to-end modular capabilities to enable service providers to profitably grow their B2B business, monetizing advanced connectivity solutions and offering partner-enriched vertical market solutions. CES25's enhanced B2B capabilities simplify end-to-end processes for corporate and government customers, enabling agility and accuracy for complex B2B deals. It also supports an automated experience for mid-tier business customers, enabling service providers to effectively serve high-volume business segments.

All CES25 products are empowered by embedded analytics, co-pilots and agents to provide contextual insights, bringing the power of business intelligence directly to the point of decision-making, enhancing productivity and data-driven decision-making across various business and operational processes. The new CES25 portfolio is comprised of:

Amdocs Customer Engagement Platform, built in partnership with Microsoft. This is a complete telco-verticalized CRM solution serving both the consumer (B2C) and enterprise (B2B) markets and delivering unified and omnichannel AI-driven customer journeys. The platform spans the entire customer lifecycle -- marketing, commerce, sales, ordering, and customer service -- and leverages the Amdocs Low-Code Experience Platform for accelerated introduction of new customer experiences, and rapid go to market for any product or bundled offering, over any channel, in real time and at scale. The platform also includes the next-generation configure-price-quote product, Amdocs CPQ Pro, which digitalizes the B2B sales processes and enables service providers to offer advanced enterprise services for all business types by leveraging GenAI capabilities.

Amdocs Catalog, which enables service providers to quickly expand offerings beyond connectivity by supporting new pricing models, dynamic promotions, and diverse service bundles. With proven hyper-scalability and resilience, and featuring a cloud-native, microservices-based architecture, Amdocs Catalog seamlessly integrates with existing telecom IT systems to serve as a unified source of product and service data for the telco's consumer, business and government offerings.

Amdocs Freestyle Billing, a flexible cloud-native real-time billing solution powered by machine learning to enable personalized billing experience and facilitate the launch of innovative monetization models for advanced B2C and B2B digital services, including network assets monetization.

Amdocs Charging, which caters to a wide range of customer needs from over 200 million subscribers to under half a million. It empowers business users to swiftly respond to market demands and experiment with innovative pricing schemes and business models. It also enables network feature monetization, particularly in areas such as B2B2X, IoT, and API monetization

Amdocs Intelligent Networking suite, which advances service providers in their journey towards autonomous networks, supporting zero-touch self-operating networks through intent-driven, closed-loop management, connecting predictive assurance with inventory and orchestration, and leveraging comprehensive data to evolve towards an end-to-end digital twin of the service provider's network and its overlaying services.

Amdocs MarketONE SaaS platform for managing and monetizing digital service subscriptions, with hundreds of pre-integrated leading digital merchant partners of all types. The platform enables resellers and service providers to rapidly launch new value-added services with a frictionless digital customer experience, strengthening customer acquisition and retention, while growing revenue beyond traditional telco services

Amdocs eSIM Cloud, a SaaS-based eSIM solution, which offers service providers a quick and easy way to start supporting eSIM devices and vendors so that they can rapidly launch and support new eSIM devices and services.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024.

