Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: The Global Revolution in Healthcare Driven by GLP-1 Drugs and the role of Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq:LEXX)(Nasdaq:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, provides the following glucagon-like peptide-1 ("GLP-1") strategic update.

Lexaria is rapidly executing its multi-faceted strategy centered around its proprietary DehydraTECH processing technology. Our main goal is to attract pharmaceutical companies seeking the benefits of adopting Lexaria's technology for use with their own existing drug products. This first prong of our strategy has been evidenced and validated by the Company's entry in a material transfer agreement with a pharmaceutical company which was announced in September of 2024. Lexaria continues to collaborate with its pharmaceutical partner on examining the impact of DehydraTECH processing.

In the second prong of our strategy, the Company is examining the potential to develop and launch a patented DehydraTECH-CBD product within GLP-1. This could come in the form of a partnership with an existing player or Lexaria could potentially launch its own internally developed product(s). Lastly, in the third prong of our strategy, the Company is investigating the possibility of developing and selling the world's first oral version of a leading injectable GLP-1 drug, liraglutide, using DehydraTECH. As such, GLP-1 industry developments have the potential to dramatically affect Lexaria's strategy and future.

The GLP-1 industry is experiencing revolutionary advancements across multiple healthcare sectors. If there has ever been a class of drugs that could change the world - or is perhaps already changing the world - it would be GLP-1. As tens of millions of people around the world utilize these drugs in their pursuit of better health outcomes, there will of course be unwanted side effects and even negative health outcomes in some fraction of GLP-1 drug users. With that said, the benefits of these drugs overwhelmingly outweigh all of the currently known negative outcomes.

As we noted on November 26, 2024, GLP-1 drugs are either approved for use, or are being investigated for use, in all of the following healthcare sectors:

Cardiovascular disease

Chronic Kidney disease

Liver disease

Obesity

Diabetes

Sleep apnea

Alzheimer's and dementia

Addiction including cocaine addiction

Most recently, the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approved Ozempic® (semaglutide) owned by Novo Nordisk®, to "reduce the risk of kidney disease worsening, kidney failure (end-stage kidney disease), and death due to cardiovascular disease in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease ("CKD"). This has the potential to literally be a life-saver for some of the 37 million adults in America struggling with CKD, which, until now, often had NO CURE.

As we noted on November 7, 2024, growth expectations for the GLP-1 industry - prior to the FDA's approval of semaglutide for treatment of CKD - supported a growing consensus that revenue in the GLP-1 drug sector will soon be over $100 billion per year, with one sector revenue forecast at an astounding $471 billion per year.

Initial skepticism related to the sector's staying power has dissipated as positive healthcare results continue to build, and the industry continues its unprecedented expansion into additional use categories. With all this positivity, it seems that "nothing could go wrong". And yet, there are two inescapable challenges that continues to plague the industry: disliked injections and gastrointestinal adverse events.

Lexaria's DehydraTECH technology is designed to allow for effective oral dosing as opposed to the intensely disliked injected administration: 63% of participants in one study reported experiencing trypanophobia or needle phobia. As reported on August 27, 2024, Lexaria has already demonstrated in human testing, delivery superiority to the world's ONLY existing orally dosed GLP-1 drug, Rybelsus® (semaglutide), owned by Novo Nordisk®.

In addition, between 47% and 64% of GLP-1 users with type 2 diabetes, discontinue use of their GLP-1 drug within 1 or 2 years, respectively. "Gastrointestinal adverse events were linked to the discontinuation rates."

As we reported on August 28, 2024 and January 14, 2025, DehydraTECH-GLP-1 processing has repeatedly shown its propensity to reduce side effects, including but not limited to gastrointestinal adverse events, in both of the major GLP-1 drugs currently available in the world today, being Eli Lilly's tirzepatide, and Novo Nordisk's® semaglutide. One of the only other GLP-1 drugs on the market today, liraglutide, will soon also be tested by Lexaria in humans utilizing DehydraTECH processing.

By enabling oral dosing choices to replace injections; and by reducing adverse events that seem to the be #1 reason that patients stop using GLP-1 drugs, Lexaria's DehydraTECH technology could be of vital importance to the future health of this burgeoning healthcare sector.

"Lexaria is the only company in the world that has demonstrated an ability to improve the drug delivery characteristics of the dominant GLP-1 drugs prescribed today, which are expected to generate over $30 billion in revenue in 2025," said Richard Christopher, CEO of Lexaria. "We continue to work at the fastest pace possible and make every attempt to assist the pharmaceutical industry in its investigations of our unique drug delivery platform technology, DehydraTECH, and encourage its adaptation into what is surely the most exciting healthcare sector of our time."

